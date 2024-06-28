I’ve been pretty vocal so far this month about the lack of challenging LoLdle quotes. But today, I’m happy to say I was truly stumped. I’m just not sure if this puzzle is going to be equally as difficult for other League of Legends players, however.

Who says “Shaken, not stirred” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on June 28 is “Shaken, not stirred.” The League champion who says this line is Singed.

Is that Singed from Arcane?! Image via Riot Games

I honestly had no idea where to even start with today’s LoLdle quote. I thought I had maybe heard Miss Fortune say this line before, so I just threw her name out there as my first pick. Then, for whatever reason, I kept just randomly name bot lane champs, thinking I’d heard this voice line at some point in my playing days.

Even the audio clue was of little help, aside from narrowing the answer down to a male champion. I eventually just started naming random male champs and somehow landed on Singed. So, truth be told, I don’t have any good logic or tips for solving this puzzle today—you have just as good of a chance of miraculously figuring this one out, as I did.

I’ve never played Singed, so I’m not entirely sure what made me think I’d heard this voice line before. But now, this is another LoLdle quote that has me thinking about Arcane season two—and that upcoming Arcane-related VGU.

