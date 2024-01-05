Riot hints next champion due for a visual update is featured in Arcane

The new year is already an exciting one for League of Legends players. Not only are fans getting a revamped Mastery system, but changes to ranked and visual updates are coming.

According to Riot Brightmoon and Meddler’s update video on Jan. 5, the next champion in line for a VGU after Skarner will be one of the stars of Arcane. This had me digging through the list of champions featured so far in the series, and I have one solid candidate for the update—Singed. Other champions that make an appearance in the show are Ryze, Heimerdinger, Jayce, Ekko, Caitlyn, Vi, Jinx, Viktor, and, to an extent, Warwick (although this is just speculation).

I nominate Singed. Image via Riot Games

The other champions on the list have already been refreshed in one way or another over the last few years. But again, Riot has yet to confirm which champ will be getting a visual update.

Singed is the perfect candidate for a VGU, though. Although he’s received a handful of updates, the Mad Chemist has had the same old potato feet and sausage hands for years. The only problem with playing Singed is that he has never been a popular champion but rather a niche pick that can cheese mid lane assassins and needs to proxy waves. If Riot happens to choose Singed, the devs would need to find a way to keep his identity as a specialist while still giving him a fresh coat of paint.

I can also see Jinx or Vi getting a VGU because they play a huge role in Arcane. But they’re not in dire need of an update because their kits and models still feel like they belong in modern-day League. Arcane and League fans will simply have to wait for more information on which champ this next visual update will be for.