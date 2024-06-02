League of Legends splash art featuring Braum, Orianna, Yasuo, and more.
Which LoL champion says 'Man, I'm good'?

This one just instantly clicked for me.
Justin Binkowski
Published: Jun 2, 2024 01:18 am

Maybe it’s just me, but it feels like the LoLdle quotes lately have been on the easier side. Today’s puzzle followed the recent trend of it being somewhat clear which League of Legends champ would say this voice line.

Who says “Man, I’m good” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on June 2 is “Man, I’m good.” The League champion who says this quote is Draven.

As soon as I read this quote, I just had an instant feeling it’d be something Draven would say. Even though I’ve spent the majority of my days on Summoner’s Rift in the bot lane, I’ve never played Draven; I’m not the most aggressive player, so I’ve never been tempted to play (or feed) on the Glorious Executioner.

Despite my lack of hands-on experience with Draven, this sort of arrogant and egotistical voice line is the exact thing I’d expect to hear from him. “Welcome to the League of Draven” is probably my favorite Draven quote, but that’d obviously be too easy for LoLdle.

Although today’s quote might not have necessarily been as straightforward as the recent “king of trolls, coming through,” this is probably one LoLdle question that many players will quickly solve. And if for whatever reason you don’t get it relatively quickly, the audio clue should be a dead giveaway.

