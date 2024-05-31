Today’s LoLdle quote should be one that almost any League of Legends player can solve relatively quickly. It’s said by a champion that’s been in the game for over a decade and the main part of the quote matches the champ’s nickname.

Who says “King of trolls, coming through” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for May 31 is “King of trolls, coming through.” The League champion who says this voice line is Trundle.

“Time to troll.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

This really should be a one-guess correct answer for most people who have spent any time playing as, with, or against Trundle over the years. The champ is known as the Troll King, so who else would say “King of trolls, coming through?”

As the Troll King, Trundle unsurprisingly has a ton of voice lines involving the word “troll.” Some of my favorites include “I’m troll judge, troll jury, and execu… troll,” “I’m the troll with the plan,” and “The trolls are going to war.”

Even if I’d never played Trundle, I’m not entirely sure which other champ I would’ve guessed here. It feels like LoLdle is giving most players a freebie with today’s quote—and is possibly setting up for a more difficult or lengthy voice line tomorrow.

