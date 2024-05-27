Today’s LoLdle quote seemed fairly straightforward to me. Even though it was another longer voice line, there were enough hints and clues in the text to make it somewhat obvious which League of Legends champion would say this.

Who says “And so they traveled, over mountains and glaciers! And this one time, there was a village full of people turned into stone! We couldn’t help them. But we’re gonna help everyone else!” in League?

May 27’s LoLdle quote is “And so they traveled, over mountains and glaciers! And this one time, there was a village full of people turned into stone! We couldn’t help them. But we’re gonna help everyone else!” The League champion who says this is Nunu & Willump.

We’re so back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though I’ve never played a single game of Nunu in my near-decade spent on League, several elements of this quote immediately made me think of Nunu.

For starters, talking about traversing mountains and glaciers set the scene for where this League champ could be from in Runeterra. But arguably the most obvious hint in this quote is the word “we,” which indicates this had to be said by a champ with a trusty sidekick like Willump.

I’m not super knowledgeable about Nunu’s wider Runeterra lore, but I do know Riot recently released a platform game called Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. If anyone else is like me and is now interested in learning more about the Boy and his Yeti after this interesting LoLdle quote, that’d be a decent place to start.

