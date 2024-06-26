Forgot password
League of Legends art showing champions fighting the villains in the upcoming Swarm PvE mode.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Long live the rebellion’?

If you've played the champ who says this one, it probably won't be too difficult for you.
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 01:21 am

We have another relatively short LoLdle quote on our hands today. This time, there’s one key phrase that should be a massive hint to most League of Legends players—especially those who have played this particular champion before.

Who says “Long live the rebellion!” in LoL?

June 26’s LoLdle quote is “Long live the rebellion!” The League champion who says this quote is Sylas.

Default splash art for League of Legends champion Sylas.
“The great mage rebellion starts now.” Image via Riot Games

The important word in today’s LoLdle quote is “rebellion.” After reading that, I started my guesses with champs involved in the conflict between Piltover and Zaun—probably because I’m still thinking about Arcane season two. But after a few failed guesses, I decided to shift to another region of Runeterra—and that’s when it clicked for me.

Again, I’m definitely not a League lore expert, but I knew just enough about the conflict between mages and Demacia to eventually land on Sylas as today’s answer. And in hindsight, after looking at some of his other voice lines once I solved the puzzle, this quote might not be too tough for Sylas mains.

The Unshackled has multiple voice lines that mention a rebellion, including “the great mage rebellion starts now” and “just sowing the seeds of rebellion.” So anyone who’s spent time playing Sylas (unlike me) or who has some basic Demacia-related lore knowledge shouldn’t struggle too much with this LoLdle quote.

I’m still holding out hope for a true brain teaser in coming days though.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
