Twisted Fate holding a red card
Image via Riot Games
Which LoL champion says ‘I’ve got quite a few tricks up my cape’?

Need a helping hand? We have the answer to the Nov. 26 LoLdle quote.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 03:51 am

I admit it. I struggled with today’s LoLdle quote—but that’s only because I’ve never played this League of Legends champion. Read on for the Nov. 26 answer.

Who says “Join the glorious evolution” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 26 is “I’ve got quite a few tricks up my cape.” The League champion who says this line is Akshan. You know, that guy with the cape. Duh!

one shot loldle akshan
Of course he said that. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I apparently completely forgot what Akshan looked like. He quite clearly wears a cape. He’s like a Summoner’s Rift superhero. My first instinct was Twisted Fate because it sort of makes perfect sense. He throws around cards and wears a cape, but I don’t recall him ever saying this (because he doesn’t). Akshan swings around the Rift with his cape in plain view.

Forgetting about the quote for a second, Akshan has a 50 percent win rate in Patch 14.23. That puts him into the B-tier, according to stats site U.GG. He’s definitely not a bad champion, but better champions are available in the mid lane. If you’re desperate to climb the ladder, I’d probably avoid this cape-wearing champ. Twisted Fate isn’t doing much better either, so as Edna from The Incredibles says: “No capes.”

Well, that’s today’s LoLdle. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s quote (we’re sure to have the answer).

