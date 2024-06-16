I’ve been asking for a longer LoLdle quote of the day for a while now—and today delivered. But it still shouldn’t be too tough to decipher which League of Legends champ would say this voice line if you just focus on the key phrases.

Who says “I can punch all day in this thing and never break a claw” in League?

The LoLdle quote for June 16 is “I can punch all day in this thing and never break a claw.” The League champion who says this is Sett.

Sett can definitely throw a punch, but I didn’t know he has a “claw.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Naturally, the first word I latched onto from this voice line was “punch.” Despite initially thinking “claw” was a somewhat puzzling way to end the quote, I tried Vi as my first guess, hoping that “all day in this thing” potentially referred to her Hextech-powered gloves (which I hope to see more of in Arcane season two).

After Vi didn’t pan out, I went with a melee champ who might talk about their “claw” in Rengar. At that point, I wasn’t really sure who to guess, so I just tried another champ known for throwing punches: Sett.

I was honestly still somewhat confused about the context surrounding this Sett voice line even after getting the answer right, but then I listened to the audio clue and heard a robotic voice, seemingly confirming this quote specifically comes from Mecha Kingdoms Sett. Regardless, it might be my lack of experience playing Sett talking here, but I feel like this LoLdle quote might trip some gamers up.

