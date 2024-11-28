Which LoL champion says ‘Every adventure is better with a friend!’?

This LoLdle quote was between two League of Legends champions for me—luckily, I picked the right one. Need help? Read on for the Nov. 28 answer.

Who says “Every adventure is better with a friend!” in LoL?

The boy and his yeti. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 28 is “Every adventure is better with a friend!” The League champion who says this line is Nunu and Willump. You know, the cute Eskimo with the big furry friend?

I thought this might be another Annie quote for a second. “Every adventure is better with a friend” could easily refer to Tibbers. But this just doesn’t sound like something she would say. Instead, Nunu made the most sense. The boy and his yeti are the ultimate friends in Summoner’s Rift. They almost literally go hand in hand.

Forgetting about the quote for a second, Nunu has a 50 percent win rate in Patch 14.23. This actually makes him an A-tier champion, according to stats site U.GG. He appears to be a viable champ across all ranks, making him a decent pick for climbing the ladder. Nunu got a long-awaited rework in 2018, transforming him and his yeti friend into a formidable duo. The rework modernized his kit and visual appearance, giving him the update he desperately needed. He’s still not the most popular champion but has long been a sensible option in the jungle.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s LoLdle quote. We’ll have the answer—as always.

