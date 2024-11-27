Which LoL champion says ‘Beware the dragon spirit!’?

I knew this LoLdle quote, but I almost accidentally chose the wrong League of Legends champion. Read on for the Nov. 27 answer.

Who says “Beware the dragon spirit!’” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 27 is “Beware the dragon spirit!” The League champion who says this line is Lee Sin. You know, that blind guy who can’t stop kicking people and making suggestive noises.

The blind monk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shyvana or even Smolder could have easily said this quote, but they didn’t. Lee Sin channels the dragon spirit, so he’s really warning his opponents about himself. The blind monk is a powerful fellow with the strength of the dragon in his feet. Who needs functioning eyes when you have a deadly set of legs with the ability to kick your enemies into oblivion? Lee Sin is obsessed with the dragon spirit, so it’s no wonder he can’t stop talking about it.

According to stats site U.GG, Lee Sin has a 49 percent win rate in Patch 14.23. This makes him a D-tier champion and one of the worst junglers in the game. Lee Sin has a high skill ceiling, and his win rate usually reflects that in the lower ranks, but he’s actually not performing well in the top ranks. Now’s probably not the best time to play this champion. Maybe consider Shyvana or Smolder instead if you want to climb the ranked ladder.

Looking forward to tomorrow’s LoLdle? I know I am. We’ll have the answer.

