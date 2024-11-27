Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
League of Legends champion Shyvana as she appears in official splash art.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Beware the dragon spirit!’?

Need help? We have the answer to the Nov. 27 LoLdle.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Nov 27, 2024 06:01 am

I knew this LoLdle quote, but I almost accidentally chose the wrong League of Legends champion. Read on for the Nov. 27 answer.

Recommended Videos

Who says “Beware the dragon spirit!’” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 27 is “Beware the dragon spirit!” The League champion who says this line is Lee Sin. You know, that blind guy who can’t stop kicking people and making suggestive noises.

one shot lee sin loldle
The blind monk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shyvana or even Smolder could have easily said this quote, but they didn’t. Lee Sin channels the dragon spirit, so he’s really warning his opponents about himself. The blind monk is a powerful fellow with the strength of the dragon in his feet. Who needs functioning eyes when you have a deadly set of legs with the ability to kick your enemies into oblivion? Lee Sin is obsessed with the dragon spirit, so it’s no wonder he can’t stop talking about it.

According to stats site U.GG, Lee Sin has a 49 percent win rate in Patch 14.23. This makes him a D-tier champion and one of the worst junglers in the game. Lee Sin has a high skill ceiling, and his win rate usually reflects that in the lower ranks, but he’s actually not performing well in the top ranks. Now’s probably not the best time to play this champion. Maybe consider Shyvana or Smolder instead if you want to climb the ranked ladder.

Looking forward to tomorrow’s LoLdle? I know I am. We’ll have the answer.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
Senior editor
Jerome has been in and around the gaming industry for the last eight years, and he's not going anywhere anytime soon.
twitter