Where are the 2022 League world champions playing next year?

Where are the DRX players going to end up after their heroic Cinderella run?

After winning the 2022 League of Legends World Championship and completing one of the greatest Cinderella runs in the history of esports, the entire DRX roster elected to enter free agency on Nov. 22.

Whether it was Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu’s redemption arc, Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee’s precise shot-calling, Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon’s pocket-pick Kindred, Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo’s dominant international debut, or Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon’s legendary finals performance, there were plenty of reasons to love this iteration of DRX.

DRX announces the contracts with Hwang 'Kingen' Sung-hoon, Hong 'Pyosik' Chang-hyun, Kim 'Zeka' Geon-woo, Kim 'Deft' Hyeok-gyu, Jo 'BeryL' Geon-hee have been expired.



DRX sincerely appreciates the five players being on the team’s most brilliant journey. pic.twitter.com/smWslgfRYO — Worlds 2022 Champions DRX (@DRXGlobal) November 22, 2022

DRX’s story will be told for years to come, but it’s now time for these players to go on and author new stories. Here’s a full tracker explaining where the members of the 2022 DRX squad are going to be playing in 2023.

Bot laner Deft

The oldest and most storied player of the reigning world champions is also the first to find a new home. Deft signed with DWG KIA on Nov. 23 to replace Seo “deokdam” Dae-gil in the bot lane.

[Announcement: Welcome]



DWG KIA would like to introduce our new AD carry, Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu. Please send lots of love and support for ‘Deft’, champion of the 2022 World Championship. Thank you.#DWGKIA #Welcome_Deft pic.twitter.com/lr2XmmrSIf — DWG KIA (@DWGKIA) November 23, 2022

His new teammates include the freshly signed Kim “Canna” Chang-dong from Nongshim RedForce, and returning players Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu, Heo “ShowMaker” Su, and Kim “Kellin” Hyeong-gyu. DWG KIA finished fourth in the 2022 LCK Summer Split before punching their ticket to Worlds by winning the LCK Regional Finals. They had a disappointing end to their season against Gen.G in the quarterfinals, but these moves set them up strong for 2023.

Jungler Pyosik

Pyosik is once again facing the dilemma of his team imploding around him. Last year, it resulted in him winning a world championship, but his plans for this offseason are so far unknown. It’s not out of the question that he re-signs with DRX on a new contract.

Top laner Kingen

After his jaw-dropping performance in the Worlds finals, Kingen has elected to test his value in free agency. Hanwha Life Esports may elect to sign him as a part of its new super team, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. This potential move could hold more weight after Kim “Kiin” Gi-in, another star top laner, went off the market on Nov. 23.

Mid laner Zeka

Mid laner Zeka had one of the strongest international debuts of any player in recent memory at Worlds 2022. His value is at an all-time high and unsubstantiated rumors suggested he had been considering moving back to the LPL. It now appears likely that he remains with his top laner as part of a package deal with HLE, according to the same report by Blix.gg. But that apparently hinges on where former Edward Gaming mid laner Lee “Scout” Ye-chan ends up.

Support BeryL

The primary shot-caller of the team, BeryL has been linked to a few teams in rumors and reports this offseason. There has been speculation of a potential reunion with Kingen and Zeka on the rumored HLE super team after it recently let go of support Oh “Vsta” Hyo-seong.

Head coach SSONG and coaching staff

Despite incredible drafting, especially in the finals, the entire DRX coaching staff has also entered free agency.

DRX announces the contracts with Kim 'Ssong' Sang-su, Lee 'Mowgli' Jae-ha, Shin 'Shine' Dong-wook have been expired.



DRX will remember their hard work which led the team to the top. DRX sincerely appreciates their contribution and wishes them all the best in their future.#DRX pic.twitter.com/gqgtyCfdHu — Worlds 2022 Champions DRX (@DRXGlobal) November 22, 2022

It’s currently unclear whether head coach Kim “Ssong” Sang-su or assistant coaches Lee “Mowgli” Jae-ha and Shin “Shine” Dong-wook will stick together or look for separate opportunities this offseason.

This article will be updated with the destinations of the former DRX players as that information becomes available.