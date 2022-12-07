When does the ARAM Clash start in League of Legends?

A special edition of Clash is coming to League of Legends. For the first time, players will be able to participate in a Clash tournament that takes place outside of Summoner’s Rift since the event is heading to the Howling Abyss.

A new edition of ARAM Clash will be coming to League this weekend in honor of the recent update to the game mode and the Howling Abyss, which launched earlier this week. For nearly 10 years, ARAM had remained untouched when it came to major updates, but several changes to the Abyss, including the addition of an extra bush on the opposite side of the lane, as well as the addition of Hexgates, have added a sense of freshness to the game mode.

To celebrate the update to the Howling Abyss, Riot is allowing players to enter a free ARAM Clash tournament with no ticket required.

ARAM Clash dates and how to register

There will be two ARAM Clash tournaments this upcoming weekend, with one taking place on Saturday, Dec. 10 and another being held on Sunday, Dec. 11. Registration for the Dec. 10 tournament is currently open, and players can begin to gather their forces for the event. The lock-in phase of the first tournament will begin at 7pm CT on Dec. 10, so be sure to have your rosters ready to compete before then.

Screengrab via Riot Games

To register for ARAM Clash, head to the Clash tab at the top of the League client (next to the “Play” button in the top-left corner). From there, navigate to the “Hub” subheader on the Clash menu and create a team for day one of the ARAM Cup. After creating a team, you’ll be allowed to invite players to your squad.

Solo players will also be able to find a team through the League client via the Clash hub or the “Find a Team” menu.

The first round of ARAM Clash begins on Dec. 10, with the lock-in phase starting at 7pm CT. For players who miss that tournament, a follow-up event will be held the following day at 6:15pm CT.