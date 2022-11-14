League players will be able to play ARAM Clash on updated Howling Abyss next month

Have you ever popped off in an ARAM game with your friends and said, “man, I really wish this counted for something?” Well, you’re in luck. League of Legends players will soon have the opportunity to rally their teammates for a special edition of ARAM Clash, coming to the League client later this year.

On Dec. 10 and 11, the final Clash tournament of the year will take place on the Howling Abyss, Riot has announced. The tournament will be free-to-enter for all players and registration will begin on Dec. 5.

The announcement of the upcoming ARAM Clash comes in concordance with a slew of updates coming to the Howling Abyss during the upcoming League preseason. In the near future, the Howling Abyss will feature several new features, including the addition of Hexgates, added brushes, and a new mechanic known as “falling towers,” which leave debris on the map after turrets are destroyed.

Image via Riot Games

Additionally, League’s entire roster of champions will be receiving a flurry of ARAM-specific balance changes. Lifesteal against minions will be nerfed for all champions in ARAM, while melee champions will also receive bonus magic resist, among other changes.

The ARAM map changes are scheduled to go live with the launch of Patch 12.23 on Dec. 7, giving players a few days to get used to the new map before the ARAM Clash tournament takes place on Dec. 10 and 11.

Players can get a head start in regard to their practice on the new-look Howling Abyss since the map’s changes are expected to go live on the League PBE later today.