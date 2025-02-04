What LoL champion says ‘Time to reap’?

Today’s LoLdle quote is short and to the point. Unlike others that came before it, though, “Time to reap” doesn’t give too many clues as to what League of Legends champion says it, which makes this challenge more difficult than it initially appears.

LoLdle tests League fans’ knowledge of the game’s champion pool by giving them a few tries to guess characters across a number of game modes. If you’re struggling with LoLdle’s Feb. 4 quote, we’ve got the answer for you—but don’t worry. We’ll give you a handful of clues before revealing the answer, so you can have a solid chance at guessing correctly with your first submission.

Here are a few hints and today’s answer for LoLdle‘s Feb. 4 quote.

‘Time to reap’ LoL quote hints

Hint one: This League champion is most traditionally played as a jungler.

Although some people may try to take this champion into different roles, Riot Games intended for them to be picked in the jungle by giving them an ability kit that flourishes in clearing camps and pathing through terrain. So while you might see this character in the top lane in your bronze matches, they’re only ever picked jungle in the big leagues.

Hint two: This champion is Noxian by birth but eventually joined the Order of Shadow in Ionia.

This clue is for all you lore nerds out there. For those who’ve never read a League short story—well, maybe this is your sign to crack open a webpage or two on the League Universe hub. But the Order of the Shadow should give you a nudge in the right direction.

Did this clue help narrow it down? If not, we’ve got one more coming up that might make the answer a bit more obvious.

Hint three: This character has two different forms as part of its kit.

A jungler who has two different forms should be a dead giveaway for most League players. But for those who may be less versed on League‘s champion pool, keep reading for the answer.

Feb. 4 LoLdle answer

Answer: The League champion who says “Time to reap” is Kayn, the Shadow Reaper.

Kayn makes a lot of sense as the one to talk about reaping time. He does wield a massive scythe, after all. But this quote is only available in his Rhaast form, so if you played the jungler but only ever picked his Shadow Assassin form, you may not have recognized the quote at first glance.

“Time to reap.” Image via Riot Games

This isn’t the first time one of Kayn’s quotes has made it onto LoLdle. In October 2024, his relatively grotesque “Drive me into their flesh” line took center stage, giving players a run for their money. He had another quote about reaping, “The reaping has begun” in June 2024.

Did you correctly guess Kayn on your first try? Let us know in the comments below, and check back tomorrow for the next LoLdle quote!

