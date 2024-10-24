Forgot password
Urgot staring at screen in wild rift trailer
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Drive me into their flesh!’?

Need help? We have the answer to the Oct. 24 LoLdle quote.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Oct 24, 2024 02:39 am

Today’s LoLdle quote confused me at first. I know very little about this champion—I don’t even think I’ve ever played him on Summoner’s Rift. But I eventually got the answer to the Oct. 24 LoLdle.

Who says, ‘Drive me into their flesh!’ in LoL?

Kayn one shot shot in LoLdle puzzle
Of course. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 24 is “Drive me into their flesh!” and the League champion who says this line is Kayn. You know, that guy with the scythe and the scary red eye.

“Drive me into their flesh” sounds like something a sick, twisted champion like Urgot or Fiddlesticks might say. While I don’t know much about Kayn’s lore, I know his ultimate involves jumping inside his opponents’ bodies and dealing damage. In other words, he drives himself into his enemies’ (their) flesh. I’m sure there are some lore connections to this quote, but I’m none the wiser.

Outside of the lore world (and into the real world), Kayn has a respectable 51 percent win rate in Patch 14.21, according to stats site U.GG. This makes him one of the better jungle champions in the patch. His red variant is the stronger of the two, with a 53 percent win rate versus blue’s 50 percent win rate. You can technically play Kayn as a top laner, but I wouldn’t bother. He has a measly 46 percent win rate in that role.

I already can’t wait until the next LoLdle. Come back tomorrow for Oct. 25’s answer.

