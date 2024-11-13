Arcane‘s season two introduced some new characters as the plot thickens. Lest has a short appearance, but she left a mark on viewers for being the first Vastaya character so far and by also being the first transgender character in the show.

Who is Lest in Arcane? Everything we know about Lest so far

Lest has feline-like features. Image via Netflix

Lest is a Vastaya character in Arcane that appears in the third episode. She has human and animalistic features such as long and pointy ears, a snout-like nose, a tail, and a skintone that has a pattern much like an animal. She first appears in the show painting on counselor Salo’s legs with a cocktail made with Shimmer that leaves traces on the body.

Ambessa enters the room and tells her to leave. We then discover that Lest works as a spy for Mel and that she overheard Ambessa’s conversation with Salo because of her animal-like ears. Lest starts the conversation with Mel with “I’m out,” which indicates this was probably her last job as a spy and we might not see her again.

She tells Mel about a big announcement, how Ambessa will use Salo’s position and influence, and that she heard the name Amara. She gives Mel her paintbrush with the cocktail to use as evidence against Salo and when Mel gets distracted by the theater’s noise, Lest disappears. Since she is such a minor character, it’s unclear if we’ll see her again in future episodes.

This was the first time a Vastaya character appeared in Arcane. The Vastaya is a chimeric race in League lore, described as “neither mortal nor truly immortal, and greatly attuned to the magic of Runeterra” by Riot. On the League of Legends Universe website, there is a passage from Eduard Santangelo’s Vastaya Field Journal that goes into detail about this race.

There are no other details about her—except that Lest is trans—on the show because of her short screen time. There wasn’t a segment where we learn what her job is, how she met Mel, or how she got into being a spy in season two’s first act.

She doesn’t seem to have any connections with the other main characters, but with Mel being captured by the Black Rose, she might appear again since the last thing Mel touched came from Lest—the Shimmer paintbrush.

Is Lest in League of Legends?

No, Lest isn’t a champion on League of Legends. She is a character unique to Arcane‘s season two, but there are eight other Vastaya champions currently in the game. It’s very unlikely that she will be added as a champion in the future like Ambessa because she has a small role in the story and only a few minutes of screen time so far. And since Lest isn’t a champion, there isn’t a Arcane skin for her.

Here are all the Vastaya champions in League of Legends:

Ahri

Aurora

Nami

Neeko

Rakan

Rengar

Wukong

Xayah

Who is Lest’s voice actor in Arcane?

Arcane was her first animated show. Image via IMDb

Eve Lindley is the voice actor behind Lest. She has confirmed in both her Instagram and on X that she is a trans woman and that so is Lest, making her the first trans character in Arcane. This was the first time Eve worked as a voice actor in a animated show, but has experience as an actor dating back to 2016.

She is mostly known for her main role as Simone in the Dispatches from Elsewhere TV show from 2020 where she worked with Jason Segel, but she started with a supporting role in All We Had and has since acted in several movies and television shows. You can also see her on a few episodes of Mr. Robot and other short films. She even participated in an off-Broadway theater show called Street Children.

