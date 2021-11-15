Riot Games launched its highly anticipated animated series Arcane on Netflix earlier this month, and has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from critics and fans alike.
The show details the story of Piltover’s evolution and the forgotten underworld of Zaun next door, focusing on popular League of Legends champions Vi and Jinx, along with Jayce, Caitlyn, Viktor, and more.
One of the key reasons for the show’s success has been its unique animated style that looks stunning and perfectly captures the tone of the series. Also, the show has an extremely talented group of voice actors behind its characters, bringing everything together and perfectly representing some of Runeterra’s most iconic characters.
All voice actors in Arcane
- Hailee Steinfeld – Vi
- Mia Sinclair Jenness – Jinx / Powder
- Kevin Alejandro – Jayce
- Harry Lloyd – Viktor
- Katie Leung – Caitlyn
- Mick Wingert – Heimerdinger, Duty Captain
- Brett Tucker – Singed
- Miles Brown – Young Ekko
- Molly Harris – Young Caitlyn
- Faustino Duran – Young Jayce
- Edan Hayhurst – Young Viktor
- Jason Spisak – Silco, Pim
- Remy Hii – Marcus, Mr. Kiramman
- Dave B. Mitchell – Hoskel, Warden, Enforcer, Harrold, Verne
- Toks Olagundoye – Mel Medarda
- Shohreh Aghdashloo – Grayson
- JB Blanc – Vander, Bolbok, Bolobok
- Josh Keaton – Deckard, Salo, Customs Agent
- Roger Craig Smith – Claggor
- Amirah Vann – Sevika, Apothecary
- Mara Junot – Shoola, Female Enforcer, Jules
- Erica Lindbeck – Elora
- Yuri Lowenthal – Mylo, Stall Holder, Thug #1
- Fred Tatasciore – Benzo, Master Crafter
- Bill Lobley – Huck
- Abigail Marlow – Mrs. Kiramman, Lieutenant Eve
- Reed Shannon – Firelight Leader
- Joe Zieja – Punk, Thieram
- Robin Atkin Downes – Burly Henchman
- Kimberly Brooks – Sky
- Krizia Bajos – Ximena
- Mira Furlan – Babette
- Salli Saffioti – Amara
- Lenny Citrano – Smeech