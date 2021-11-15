Riot Games launched its highly anticipated animated series Arcane on Netflix earlier this month, and has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from critics and fans alike.

The show details the story of Piltover’s evolution and the forgotten underworld of Zaun next door, focusing on popular League of Legends champions Vi and Jinx, along with Jayce, Caitlyn, Viktor, and more.

One of the key reasons for the show’s success has been its unique animated style that looks stunning and perfectly captures the tone of the series. Also, the show has an extremely talented group of voice actors behind its characters, bringing everything together and perfectly representing some of Runeterra’s most iconic characters.

All voice actors in Arcane

Image via Riot Games