Which LoL champion says ‘Night approaches’?

If you thought yesterday’s three-word LoLdle quote was tough, think again. Today’s puzzle is even shorter, giving League of Legends fans a whopping two words: “Night approaches.”

The quote is relatively vague, too. Considering a decent chunk of League’s champions are edge lords who love the dark, narrowing this one down is a doozy. At first, I expected the answer to be Nocturne, since he’s the embodiment of nightmares. But that proved to be incorrect, leaving me scratching my head as I skimmed through the list of all 170 League champions. Once I figured it out, though, it made a lot more sense than at first glance.

If you’re struggling to put a name to the quote, we’ve got a few hints to help you guess correctly on your first attempt. But if none of those help, we’ll reveal the answer below.

Here’s a handful of clues and the answer for Feb. 5’s LoLdle quote: “Night approaches.”

‘Night approaches’ LoL quote hints

Hint 1: This champion is typically played in either mid lane or the jungle.

Only a handful of champions can be played both mid and jungle, so hopefully this one narrows it down. If you were thinking the answer could be champions like Evelynn or Aphelios, think again.

Hint 2: Riot Games lists this champion as a fighter/assassin.

As an assassin, this character likes to get up close and personal. But as a fighter, they also don’t mind staying in that position and auto-attacking to their heart’s desire. Their kit reflects this, with an ability that allows them to rush their opponents, an ultimate that pulls enemies closer, and a passive that increases the effectiveness of their auto attacks.

For those of you who still don’t know the answer, we’ve got one more clue to help push you in the right direction.

Hint 3: This champion’s whole shtick revolves around the moon.

If you know your League lore, you should figure out the answer fairly quickly. But even if you only know this champion’s kit, you’ll have a good idea of what this champion is about. With ability names like “Lunar Rush,” “Moonsilver Blade,” and “Crescent Strike,” it’s hard to gloss over all the moon references.

Still haven’t figured it out? Don’t fret—we’ve got the answer coming right up.

Feb. 5 LoLdle answer

Answer: The League champion who says “Night approaches” is Diana, the Scorn of the Moon.

Night is technically always approaching. Image via Riot Games

According to League’s lore, Diana serves the Lunari, a religious order from Mount Targon that worships—you guessed it—the moon. Diana makes a lot of sense for this quote; if you’re so into the moon that you make it your entire personality, of course you’ll also have a thing for nights. The two sort of go hand in hand, after all.

Did you successfully guess Diana on your first attempts? Let us know in the comments below, and come back tomorrow for the next LoLdle quote!

