What LoL champion says ‘Joy, unceasing and forever!’?

LoLdle’s back with a new voice line, and today’s quote may be a bit confusing for anyone who has never played this League of Legends character.

Yesterday’s quote proved quite the challenge, offering only two words as a clue for League fans. Today’s puzzle is giving us a bit more to work with, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s easier. If you’re not familiar with League lore or if you’ve never played the champion that today’s quote is referring to, it may be tough to figure out.

For those who may be struggling with the answer for the Feb. 6 LoLdle quote, we’ll give you a few hints before revealing which champion says “Joy, unceasing and forever!”

“Joy, unceasing and forever!” LoL quote hints

Hint 1: This champion hit live servers in 2022.

It seems like 2022 was only yesterday, doesn’t it? Nope—it’s now three whole years ago, which seems like a lot. But in terms of League champion releases, that’s really not a lot of time. Any champion who arrived on live servers in the past few years is still considered relatively recent to many veterans of the game, who are more than accustomed to Riot Games’ release schedule.

Hint 2: This champion is intended to be played as an ADC.

Although you can take a champion in any lane, Riot intended for this character to be played as an ADC. With a passive ability that offers bonuses to nearby healing or shielding champions, and one that causes her auto-attacks to heal herself, it makes a lot of sense to play her in the bot lane to capitalize on her kit.

If you still haven’t guessed who it could be, we’ve got one final hint for you. And this next one should make the answer a bit more obvious.

Hint 3: This champion gives us Avatar: The Last Airbender vibes.

Okay, this one might be a giveaway. Luckily, you don’t need any lore knowledge for this one. Only one ADC looks like they’d fit right in with an elemental tribe from A:TLA—and yes, it’s probably who you’re thinking.

Feb. 5 LoLdle answer

Answer: The champion who says “Joy, unceasing and forever!” is the Joy Unbound, Nilah.

If you’re like me, you might not be caught up on recent champions and their lore. But after reading Nilah’s backstory on the LoL Universe page, it makes complete sense how this quote would come from Nilah.

“Joy, unceasing and forever!” Image via Riot Games

Nilah’s whole deal is she went searching for a lost legend, the “fantastical Lord of Joy, Ashlesh,” and came back a changed woman. She wields a watery whip—which is actually a demon, because of course it is—and can only express joy. And a lot of it, apparently.

Did you correctly guess Nilah? Let us know in the comments below!

