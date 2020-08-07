Vitality upset Rogue in last week of LEC Summer Split

Vitality pulled off a huge upset today against Rogue in the race for a playoff spot in the 2020 LEC Summer Split.

Jungler Duncan “Skeanz” Marquet was crucial in today’s win. He even stole a Baron buff away from Rogue.

This League of Legends game began with early leads across the entire map for Vitality. They secured early objectives and kills to create a 1,000 gold lead by 10 minutes.

The match then slowed down for the most part with both teams trading neutral objectives. A teamfight around the 35th minute, however, gave Vitality the boost they needed to secure a clear path to victory.

After securing the Baron and Cloud Dragon Soul, Vitality kept sieging. In the end, Rogue were put in a dire situation since they had two inhibitors down and Vitality were looking to take the third.

Vitality ended the match with a final teamfight in Rogue’s base, resulting in the first-place team dropping to 11-5. Vitality, now 7-9, secured a crucial win in their pursuit of a playoff spot. They’re now in seventh place in the 2020 LEC Summer Split standings. Rogue put up a good fight for the entire game even while behind, showing League fans that they’re worthy of being toward the top of the standings.

Vitality will face Schalke tomorrow and Misfits on Sunday, Aug. 9. If they win both matches, they’ll have a good chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

