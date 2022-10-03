This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Fnatic’s Elias “Upset” Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, pulling in the highest KDA in the play-ins groups.

After the first four days of competition, Upset recorded a KDA of 25. In total, the German player has 27 kills, 23 assists, and just two deaths in the tournament, according to stat site Oracle’s Elixir.

He’s followed by Fnatic support substitute Rúben “Rhuckz” Barbosa, who played in Fnatic’s first two games following Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov’s late arrival to Mexico City. The sub has a perfect KDA of 22 after claiming 22 assists and zero deaths.

In the top five highest KDAs at the tournament, two DRX players, Zeka and Deft, can also be found. They accumulated 15.3 and 10.5, respectively. They’re joined by Evil Geniuses’ Inspired, who has 11.1 KDA/

Upset is known for pulling in incredibly high KDA numbers. He had the highest KDA in the regular season of the 2022 LEC Spring Split with 16.5. He also found himself in the top five in the 2022 LEC Spring Playoffs, and both the regular season and the playoffs of the 2022 LEC Summer Split regarding the KDA, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Fnatic went 4-1 in Group A of the play-ins, which secured them first place in the group and direct qualification to the main stage.