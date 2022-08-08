‘They’re affecting my health’: Tyler1’s frustration with ‘bad’ League players hits new heights

He claims it's giving him headaches and an upset stomach.

Twitch star Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp claims his frustration with League of Legends players who aren’t on his level in public matches has gotten so bad that it’s physically making him sick.

The explosive streamer has shown time and time again that he’s one of the most talented players in the non-professional scene, regardless of whether he’s playing in the top lane, mid lane, jungle, or as a support.

However, he has a history of being toxic, especially when teammates let him down. And he claims it’s gotten to the point where his blood-curdling rage is affecting his health.

Screengrab via Tyler1 on Twitch

“Unfortunately, my stomach still hurts from before,” he said to viewers during his Twitch stream on Aug. 5. “I think players in my games, when they play bad, are physically making me sick.”

The League dynamo referred to two separate incidents—one which involved Graves from earlier during that stream and a Braum he played with the day before.

“I think they’re affecting my health,” he added.

“I see them play, and then before the game’s over, I’m not even kidding, I think yesterday my head started hurting after Braun. Then today my stomach started hurting!”

Tyler1 admitted it could be a funny League coincidence. However, he thinks he’s onto something—especially considering how often he blows his gasket.

Perhaps it’s finally taking a toll on him, he said.

“I’m not kidding. Bad players are personally affecting me,” Tyler1 reiterated one last time. Not even Ludwig Ahgren could escape his wrath after his performance at the MrBeast vs. Ninja Ultimate Crown show match.

The problem is he’s so good at the game that the only players better than him are pro League stars. So, it’s inevitable his lobbies will have lesser-skilled teammates.