Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp, also known as loltyler1 or T1, is the most popular League of Legends streamer on Twitch. It’s practically the only game he’s played since the beginning of his career, and that hasn’t changed.

In 2014, he was the 14th highest ranking League of Legends player in North America. However, he had a reputation for being toxic, often insulting teammates and throwing games, which got him permanently banned on 22 different accounts.

Two years later, in 2016, he made a commitment to reform his behavior, and as a result, his popularity as a streamer boomed. However, he often slipped back into his old ways, so Riot Games banned him from owning an account.

This left him with no choice but to stream other games until he was unbanned in Jan. 2018. His first stream back had more than 382,000 viewers, breaking the concurrent viewer record on the platform at the time. His popularity has been growing ever since.

Tyler1, at a glance

Real name: Tyler Steinkamp

Age: 27

Birthday: March 7, 1995

Nationality: American

Partner: Macaiyla

Awards: The Streamer Awards Best League of Legends Streamer 2022

Org: None, formerly T1

What games does Tyler1 play?

Tyler1 plays League of Legends almost exclusively. According to TwitchTracker, he’s played it for 10,000 hours throughout the course of his career, which works out to be around 88 percent of his total stream time.

The next closest game is CS:GO. However, it sits much lower at 74 hours played and less than one percent of total stream time. Beyond that is Z1: Battle Royale, Overwatch, Arma III, Dark Souls III, all of which are less.

But what he lacks in variety, he makes up for in depth. Tyler1’s devotion to League of Legends knows no bounds. He keeps it fresh by laying down new challenges like speedrunning to the highest rank on certain roles.

What is Tyler1’s streaming setup?

Peripherals

Mouse – Logitech G Pro Wireless Ghost

Keyboard – Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Keyboard

Monitor – BenQ ZOWIE XL2430

Headset – Logitech G430 Gaming Headset

Chair – Herman Miller Aeron

Mousepad – Reformed Mousemat XL

Webcam – Logitech C920

Gaming PC

CPU – Intel Core i7-9700K Desktop Processor

GPU – Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

RAM – Corsair Vengence RGB Pro 32 GB RAM

Mobo – Asus ROG Strix Z390-E Gaming Motherboard

How much does Tyler1 make?

Tyler1 made $2.5 million from his Twitch streams alone between Aug. 2019 and Oct 2021, which offers a rough insight as to how much he earns per year. However, if you throw in other revenue sources like sponsorship deals, the real number is likely much higher.

Where is Tyler1 from?

Tyler1 was born and raised in New London, Missouri, which is where he still lives today. Unlike other streamers who prefer co-existing with other streamers in cities like Los Angeles, California and Austin, Texas, Tyler1 relishes being a lone wolf.

Why is Tyler1 so popular on Twitch?

Tyler1’s popularity is a direct result of how passionate he is about League of Legends and how devoted he is to streaming it. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a fan of him, or of the game itself. You can always rely on his stream to be a one-stop for highly skilled League of Legends games.

Of course, his loud and boisterous personality plays a part, too. It makes the games all-the-more entertaining and hilarious, especially when he loses his cool and lashes out at his teammates on the microphone.

Tyler1’s most popular Twitch clip

The most popular clip on Tyler1’s Twitch channel shows him watching a smaller streamer’s wholesome reaction to the moment Tyler1 picks him to be on his team during a Twitch Rivals event in 2021. It also generated quite a buzz on social media.

So what’s next for Tyler1?

Based on the trajectory of his streaming career and content, there’s only one thing in store for him in the future, and that’s more League of Legends. It’s a tried and true formula that’s helped him rise to where he is today, and as long as he’s still passionate about the game, it’s unlikely we’ll see him play anything else.

