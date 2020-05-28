Tyler1 hits Challenger playing only jungle

After a grueling grind, popular League of Legends streamer Tyler1 has finally done what many people believed was impossible—he made it to Challenger in solo queue by only playing jungle.

It feels like it was just yesterday that Tyler1 was celebrating his first Baron steal as a jungle main. But now, he’s made the difficult climb to stand among some of the best players in North America. The road to Challenger wasn’t without struggles, however.

From teammates feeding to bad performances, Tyler has gone through multiple rough patches on the path to the top. He did, however, win nine of his last 11 games to secure his spot in Challenger with the help of one of his main junglers, Ivern. In fact, he has a 54-percent win rate on the champion with over 300 games played.

Olaf was his most-played champion over the course of his climb, though. The 25-year-old streamer has almost 450 games played with the Berserker and a 57-percent win rate. Other champions he frequently played are Karthus, Jarvan IV, and Lee Sin.

Tyler has a 52-percent win rate overall with 947 wins and 864 losses. There were plenty of people who doubted that he could even reach Masters tier, including multiple jungle mains who are stuck in Masters right now.

It’s wild to think that Tyler was once an AD carry player who mainly played Draven. You can catch him in action on his official Twitch channel.