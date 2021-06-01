Tyler1 achieves Challenger rank on League of Legends playing only top

Popular League of Legends streamer Tyler1 successfully achieved his goal of reaching Challenger following a nail-biting final victory after eight months.

The streamer achieved his final victory playing Urgot in a close game, where his team was able to string together a pair of kills, then infiltrating the enemy base and taking out the Nexus at around 40 minutes.

After the victory, Tyler1 gained 17 LP, taking his total in Grandmaster to 645. This should place him within the top 300 ranked players in North America when the rankings update in just a few hours.

Tyler1’s effort to reach Challenger playing top isn’t new to season 11. During the final days of season 10, the streamer held a marathon attempt at reaching the ranking before the end of the season but fell short.

During season 10, Tyler1 achieved Challenger playing only jungle for the first time, a feat which he claims took around six months, with two months playing off stream. Previously, he had reached challenger rank in the role that he is most well know for, playing ADC.

After gloating in his victory, Tyler shared with his chat that his plan is to reach the rank playing only mid lane next.

Tyler has now achieved the highest ranking on three of the five lanes in League. With mid and support left, it seems like only a matter of time until the streamer completes this momentous task in all roles on the Rift.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.