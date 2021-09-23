Tyler1 reaches Challenger rank in League of Legends playing only mid

The man, the myth, the legend, Tyler1 has done it again and earned Challenger in yet another League of Legends role, this time in the mid lane.

After just a few short months of trying the streamer was able to climb his way from scratch to reach the highest rank in the game only playing mid lane, and he claimed it was easy.

It was only in June that the streamer had completed his last challenge of reaching Challenger while playing top lane, and now there is only one role left for Tyler to complete. It took the streamer from July 12 to Sept. 22 to reach challenger playing mid.

In the past, Tyler has achieved challenger playing ADC, jungle, top, and now mid, with just support to tackle next. With the momentum he’s been gathering and the speed at which he was able to complete his mid lane goal, it wouldn’t be unrealistic for him to complete the fifth and final lane during this season. That said, he shared that he’ll probably wait until next season to tackle it.

To celebrate his achievement, Tyler proposed an idea to Riot and Twitch to put his image as the category banner for League of Legends for a day. He backed up this request by listing his accolades and pronouncing himself the “Face of League of Legends”.

There is no doubt that Tyler is an extremely skilled League player and his goal of collecting challenger ranks like Infinity Stones is proof of that fact. With only one more to go, it isn’t clear what Tyler will set his sights on once the Challenger challenge has been complete.