Stixxay officially leaves CLG after 5 years

One of the longest-standing League of Legends players for CLG has left the organization after five years.

AD carry Stixxay has been released by CLG, the organization announced today. The 23-year-old spent most of his career on CLG to varied success. It’s reported that he’s set to play in the LCS next year after spending some time on CLG’s Academy and main roster.

Champion. Teammate. Always CLG.



Thank you @Stixxay for your legendary career on CLG. pic.twitter.com/lH2X3EYPXP — CLG (@clgaming) November 20, 2020

Golden Guardians, who earned a top-six finish in the 2020 LCS Summer Split, is set to sign Stixxay as its starting bot laner, according to League reporter Travis Gafford. This would follow Golden Guardians’ transfer of FBI to 100 Thieves, which was announced on Nov. 16.

CLG had a rough 2020 LCS Spring Split, only picking up three wins. Stixxay was also benched in March but was later promoted once more. CLG then came in ninth place in the 2020 LCS Summer Split with a 5-13 record.

Although CLG had a disappointing 2020 season, Stixxay was a part of the org’s talented lineup that almost took down SKT in 2016. CLG finished first in the NA LCS Spring Split that year and came in second at the Mid-Season Invitational.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.