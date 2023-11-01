Song of Nunu: How to lower the black fortress’ door

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story challenges its players with musical puzzles and treacherous passages, but lowering the drawbridge to enter the black fortress in the Freljord plains might just be the most difficult yet.

In the second chapter of Riot Forge and Tequila Works’ game, players are given a quest from Braum to procure a cauldron the Heart of the Freljord will prepare a soup with. Despite the boy and the yeti not being excited about the apparently boring quest, the adventure to retrieve the cauldron will bring them to meet the demi-god Ornn, who reluctantly agrees to forge the item for the duo. But Ornn compels Nunu and Willump to bring him two items to proceed with the crafting of the cauldron: a Jurlberry and an offering from the Kellurel.

The first item can be found on the head of a ruined statue of the Ice Witch Lissandra in a black fortress in the plains of the Freljord. But while the road to the ruins seems easy to navigate, entering the fortress requires players to be fast, precise, and efficient. Following a precise combination of exploding bulbs and moving chains, players can lower the entrance to the fortress. Here’s how to do it.

How to lower the drawbridge of the black fortress

One thing to keep in mind for this mission is that green flower blooms will regenerate a little while after exploding, while red ones will not grow back.

Nunu and Willump try to open the black fortress door. Screenshot by Dot Esports Nunu and Willump make a flower bulb explode. Screenshot by Dot Esports Nunu and Willump break the ice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the windlass to the far right of the bridge (red No. 4 in screenshot below). Make the flower bulb explode to break the ice blocking the chain (yellow No. 3 in screenshot below), thus freeing the windlass and allowing you to move the chain.

Nunu and Willump try to open the black fortress door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move to the windlass to your left (red No. 3 in screenshot above) and move it down toward you so the block of ice is near the first bulb you made explode—the one on the far right chain (red No. 4 in screenshot above). Make the bulb explode once more, thus breaking the ice on the other chain (yellow No. 2 in screenshot above). Bring the bulbs on the second chain (yellow No. 2 in screenshot above) far enough that you can still throw a snowball to the one closest to you. Throw a snowball and immediately move the chain upwards so that when the bulb explodes, it will break the ice on the chain to its right (red No. 4 in screenshot above). You’ll notice the bulbs explode in a chain reaction when they’re close to one another. And timing is all you need to lower the drawbridge. With the same method, break the ice on the first chain from the left (yellow No. 1 in screenshot above)—the one attached to the second windlass from the left (red No. 2 in screenshot above). Now, move toward the left of the windlass, climb the icy wall, and reach the red flower bulb on the left of the drawbridge. Make it explode, thus breaking the ice at the top of the chain on the left (yellow No. 1 in screenshot above). Now that all the chains are freed from blocks of ice, position the bulbs like in the image below.

Nunu and Willump try to open the black fortress door – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Approach the second chain (yellow No. 2 in screenshot above) so that you’re close enough to throw a snowball at its first bulb (A) to make it explode. Move immediately close to the first chain (yellow No. 1 in screenshot above) and, before throwing a snowball at the bulb on that chain, wait for the fifth flower bulb (E) to explode. Once that bulb (E) explodes, throw the snowball at the bulb in front of you (Z) and immediately move the chain (yellow No. 1 in screenshot above) upwards so the flower bulb on that chain that is farthest from you (X) is closer to the one on the wall of the fortress (W). And now, watch as the sequence unfolds and the drawbridge opens.

Look at the video below for the full sequence.

Nunu and Willump lower the black fortress bridge. Video via Dot Esports

In the wild world of Song of Nunu, bringing down that drawbridge to enter the mysterious black fortress is seriously challenging. But you know what? The game’s still an absolute blast, and even the most head-scratching puzzles can’t put a damper on the fun you’ll have when you’re exploring the Freljord with Nunu and Willump.