Smolder isn’t the only champion dominating the bot lane in LoL Patch 14.5

Have you faced it already?
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 08:02 am
Smolder, surrounded by yellow flame and standing on a small stone in League of Legends.
Image via Riot Games

Smolder has been in the spotlight since League of Legends Patch 14.5 dropped on Wednesday, all thanks to the massive buffs he received—but it turns out he’s not the only champion dominating the bottom lane.

While Smolder has a skyrocketing win rate of 53.25 percent at all ranks, according to LoLalytics, Kog’Maw is even higher, with 54.01 percent. This makes the Mouth of the Abyss the best champion in League right now, at least in terms of winrate. Kog’Maw, like the dragon AD carry, also received a few buffs in the latest update.

But while Smolder’s changes in Patch 14.5 were substantial, Kog’Maw only received minor tweaks to his kit, though it seems they were enough to improve his position in the solo queue. Most of his abilities have been updated, with the exception of his W, which was already in a good place. Kog’Maw’s passive, Q, E, and ultimate all saw a minor boost, however, and it seems to have had great effects.

Kog'Maw's base skin in League of Legends
Kog’Maw’s early stats are admirable. Image via Riot Games

Contrary to Smolder, Kog’Maw isn’t picked as often. Smolder has an enormous pick rate of 19.49 percent, next to his gargantuan 40.9 percent ban rate. His fellow Void ADC has a pick rate of only 2.79 percent and almost no ban rate—below one percent. Still, if the early stats don’t fall off, it’s likely we’ll be seeing more Kog’Maw on Summoner’s Rift soon.

We might see a hotfix soon to tweak Smolder and Kog’Maw’s win rates, especially if the latter stands the test of time, due to several impactful bugs that are currently plaguing League. For example, the latest update broke Rek’Sai’s knock-up ability, which is her major asset, and players have been begging for a fix.

