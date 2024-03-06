Category:
League of Legends

LoL players beg for a hotfix after Patch 14.5 completely breaks Rek’Sai

It's a major issue.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 10:46 am
Lurking in the shadows, Rek'Sai is looking for an opportunity to strike.
Image via Riot Games

Patch 14.5 introduced a number of changes to League of Legends, including major adjustments to Rek’Sai. Turns out, it also broke one of the champion’s main mechanics, and players are understandably asking for a hotfix.

Recommended Videos

On March 5, a Reddit user outlined how Rek’Sai doesn’t always knock up enemies after attacking them while she’s in the ground. This is the main mechanic in her kit, which is primarily used for ganking since she’s a jungler. Many other players claimed they experienced the same issue as well, and they are asking Riot to fix it as fast as possible.

“Please hotfix it I don’t want to wait 2 weeks,” one of the top comments reads. “How does this go to live servers,” another player asked.

The splash art of Elderwood Rek'Sai, where the Void jungler is covered in tree bark and otherworldly plants.
Rek’Sai’s Unborrow is her key ability and requires a fix ASAP. Image via Riot Games

Rek’Sai’s W, Burrow, lets her reactivate the ability to unburrow and knock up remaining enemies. Once she’s under the ground, players can attack enemy champions, which will automatically trigger the same effect. It looks like the latest Patch 14.5 broke this feature.

The latest update tweaked Rek’Sai’s abilities. She received vital buffs to her E, Q, R, and W, which made the players hopeful about her future state in solo queue. Her W was specifically changed so it won’t knock up targets who were recently knocked up by Unborrow. Judging from players’ reactions, it seems like it sometimes doesn’t knock them up at all, so things are still far from an ideal state.

Without this mechanic, Rek’Sai loses her early-game potential, so it’s not surprising that the community is begging for a fix. Looking at how game-breaking it is, though, it should be added soon since Riot has a history of addressing such crucial issues quickly.

related content
Read Article LoL players agree one ‘default’ support has fallen off in recent years
League of Legends champions
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players agree one ‘default’ support has fallen off in recent years
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Riot reloads High Noon universe with new LoL skins for Yone, Evelynn, Gragas, and Rell
High Noon Varus and Talon League of Legends skins
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot reloads High Noon universe with new LoL skins for Yone, Evelynn, Gragas, and Rell
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Here are the LoL Patch 14.5 patch notes
PROJECT Jax from League of Legends poses with his cyberpunk weapon
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the LoL Patch 14.5 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre and others Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LoL players agree one ‘default’ support has fallen off in recent years
League of Legends champions
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players agree one ‘default’ support has fallen off in recent years
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Riot reloads High Noon universe with new LoL skins for Yone, Evelynn, Gragas, and Rell
High Noon Varus and Talon League of Legends skins
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot reloads High Noon universe with new LoL skins for Yone, Evelynn, Gragas, and Rell
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Here are the LoL Patch 14.5 patch notes
PROJECT Jax from League of Legends poses with his cyberpunk weapon
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the LoL Patch 14.5 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre and others Mar 5, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.