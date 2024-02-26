LoL players beg Riot to totally revert ‘dogsh*t’ Rek’Sai update

Rek’Sai players—and at least one League of Legends streamer—are today begging the Riot Games developers to roll back the jungler’s last changes after a huge update in Patch 14.4 allegedly killed the Void Burrower for good.

Recommended Videos

Former League pro-turned-content creator William “Meteos” Hartman has led calls to revert the changes this week, ripping into the update on Feb. 24 and calling them “complete dogshit.” Meteos focused particularly on the changes to Rek’Sai’s kit, stating the lack of a slow after landing the knock-up via Unburrow, the “negative damage” from Void Rush, and a myriad of bugs is making Rek’Sai unpickable in League.

Rek’Sai needs some help. Image via Riot Games

Meteos also noted the decision to change Rek’Sai’s Furious Bite damage from True to a percentage of missing health was “criminal” and has led to the champ’s downfall on Summoner’s Rift. He might be right; Rek’Sai’s win rate has crumbled after Patch 14.4, falling over three points to a flagging 47.98 percent at Emerald rank or above, according to League stats site U.GG.

While the majority of players agree with Meteos, some Rek’Sai diehards are happy with the changes made by Riot last week. “The in-and-out play style is actually pretty fun and they’ve evened out her power curve so she feels a bit better late,” one player said, although they did agree the Void Burrower’s damage output was a little low for their liking.

There is good news for Meteos and Rek’Sai fans who have left the jungle champion by the wayside after the changes. League game designer David “Phreak” Turley has already shared a sneak preview of a swathe of changes for the character in Patch 14.5, pending quality checks. The buffs include faster basic attacks, an uncancelable combo with Queen’s Wrath and its follow-up auto attack, and fixes for issues like the “tunnel bug.”

These changes aren’t locked in as they’ll need to be tested, but we’ll know for sure what Riot plans to do with Rek’Sai this week with the Patch 14.5 preview expected on Tuesday.