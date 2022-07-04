Ryze continues to fall flat in League despite recent buffs

Ryze received several buffs in League of Legends Patch 12.11, but despite Riot’s best efforts, the Rune Mage still has the second-lowest win rate in the game.

The champion currently holds a 45.25 percent win rate in Platinum and above across the world, according to a League stat site, U.GG. This makes Ryze the worst mid laner and the second-worst champion in the game, just below Pantheon support.

In Patch 12.11, Riot buffed Ryze’s Spell Flux (E). The devs increased its ability power ratio from 30 percent to 35 percent and reduced its mana cost from 40/55/70/85/100 to 35/45/55/65/75. In a hotfix that hit the live servers just a few days later, the devs increased Spell Flux’s AP ratio again, this time to 45 percent, while also increasing its base damage. They also reduced the cooldown of Overload (Q) from six seconds to five seconds.

Ryze isn’t just weak in solo queue either. He hasn’t been picked at all in the LEC and LCS this split, according to Oracle’s Elixir. In the LPL, he has been picked six times, but the champion only won one of those games.

And this isn’t even the lowest of the lows for Ryze. Following the durability update in Patch 12.10, the champion sunk down to as low as a 40 percent win rate.

Ryze will almost certainly receive additional buffs in the next patch, which is scheduled for Wednesday, July 13. It remains to be seen if they will have a positive impact on the champion, who is in desperate need of some love.