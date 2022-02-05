Rogue continue 9-game winning streak with dominant victory over G2

It’s time to say hello to the undisputed best team in the LEC. Rogue stomped their foot down against G2 Esports in the final match of the day to lock in an undefeated 9-0 record through the first half of the 2022 LEC Spring Split.

During this game, Rogue looked so much more fluid and cohesive in their macro play, finding multiple great skirmishes and picks. Whether it was Larssen lighting up the entire team with a well-placed Corki package, Comp sniping a low-health enemy with Jinx’s ultimate ability, or Trymbi charming his way to a victorious teamfight, the game looked almost too easy for the boys in blue, who took the victory in 25 minutes. This was also the first time in LEC history that Rogue beat G2 in the regular season, making the win that much sweeter.

Meanwhile, G2 still clearly have some kinks to work out in their armor. Even though they have a 6-3 record, they aren’t the impenetrable dynasty of past years. As a result, they still need to find their preferred playstyle and identity with their three new members when the second half of the season kicks off next week.

In a post-game interview, Larssen said he is very happy Rogue are finding great success in the regular season, but he has greater sights set for the LEC championship. He and the rest of Rogue need to ensure that this strong play can continue forward into the last weeks of the split and beyond.

“The most important thing is to be in really good shape for playoffs, but I’m happy that we’re showing that we can be a strong contender,” the talented mid laner said. “I expect that Fnatic, Vitality, and G2 will also be super strong teams for playoffs, so it’s all about improving. But obviously, I’m very happy with the start.”

You can catch the LEC back in action when the 2022 Spring Split continues on Friday, Feb. 11.

