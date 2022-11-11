Riot’s exciting MMO project will have in-depth lore but don’t expect a ‘grand reveal’

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably heard Riot Games is making a League of Legends-themed MMO. Although we’ve been craving for months and even years now to learn more about this upcoming game, Riot and its developers have been stingy with new information. Thankfully, executive producer Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street updated us on the current state of the game and revealed some exciting information.

On Nov. 10, Twitch streamer and content creator Kanon interviewed Greg Street. During the interview, the executive producer revealed Riot plans to expand the current League lore. Largely because the League community already has ideas about how each champion should behave, they want to stay faithful to already well-developed characters.

“We think, for the most part, players just want to feel like character actions are true to that character; ‘oh, Garen would do that, Akali behaves the way I thought she would be based on watching cinematics and K/DA,” Street explained.

When asked about the release date of this already popular game, the executive producer responded that they will start communicating more once they are ready.

“When we’re comfortable with that we’ll start talking about it more, and it’s not going to be a grand reveal—it’ll be a slow trickle that goes on for a long time,” Greg Street warned League of Legends fans.