Riot walks back on Mundo, Rammus, Seraphine, and Tahm Kench changes in LoL Patch 13.22

League of Legends Patch 13.21 introduced massive changes for Dr. Mundo, Rammus, Seraphine, and Tahm Kench, but the next patch will look to revert some of these buffs and nerfs.

On Oct. 31, League lead gameplay designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison shared the Patch 13.22 preview, revealing Riot “swung a bit too far on these champions, especially Seraphine for solo lane.”

Precisely because of this, you can expect additional tuning changes for Dr. Mundo, Rammus, Seraphine, and Tahm Kench.

13.22 Preview!



Mage Attack Speed: For a while now, mages have been taking Attack Speed rune shard. While this is great that players love pushing/harassing, it is more indicative of mages' slow attack frames that have become pretty outdated over time and are an unnecessary… pic.twitter.com/gTlZu8HzmQ — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) October 31, 2023

The full list of changes is still unknown but will be revealed in due time.

While Seraphine received a ton of buffs focused on gearing her toward becoming a full-blown mid laner, Dr. Mundo, Rammus, and Tahm Kench got hefty nerfs to their key abilities.

Although these three beefy boys are lucky with the upcoming reverts, you should expect at least some of the nerfs from the last patch to stay. Seraphine, on the other hand, will see drastic changes.

In Patch 13.21, Seraphine’s win rate reached new heights, getting to a whopping 55.48 percent win rate in the bottom lane. Unfortunately, these buffs did nothing for the mid lane Seraphine, and she’s just currently busted as an AP carry.

But Rammus didn’t get so lucky, and these changes slashed his win rate from 53.65 percent to just 49.71 percent, effectively making him from one of the best junglers to one of the worst.

Patch 13.22 is yet another way to prepare League players for the upcoming preseason, which is set to officially start on Nov. 20. The new preseason will introduce a ton of changes, including yet another split, major jungle changes, and the long-awaited removal of Mythic items.