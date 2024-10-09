Which LoL champion says ‘Death by steel’?

Our LoLdle quote for today is another short one, but that doesn’t make guessing this League of Legends champion easier. So, here’s the answer to the Oct. 9 LoLdle quote.

Who says, ‘Death by steel’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 9 is, “Death by steel.” The League champion who says this line is Olaf.

It’s the Berserker! Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle.

After one-shotting yesterday’s one-word LoLdle quote, I wasn’t sure if I should have a plan for today’s quote challenge. And I’m glad I didn’t because I didn’t know who said this quote. All I knew was they must be violent and wield a steel weapon. My first choice was Darius, but that was incorrect, and after a wild guess, I finally got the answer right when I chose Olaf.

I don’t know much about Olaf besides the fact that he wields axes and is a fast little fighter. But it didn’t surprise me that this quote is one he says when attacking, which isn’t very often at all. According to the League stats from U.GG, Olaf isn’t in a good place in Patch 14.19. He has a 1.4 percent pick rate and a 48.14 percent win rate and is dubbed a B-tier champion. So, it’s not looking good for this top laner.

Although this is a shame, it’s understandable why players may not want to take him onto the Rift when there are better top laners in this patch, like Mordekaiser, Nasus, and Volibear. Unfortunately for this champion, it seems like the changes he received in Patches 14.17, 14.18, and 14.19 weren’t enough to make him viable.

But at least he was picked for today’s LoLdle quote.

