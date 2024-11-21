Arcane would have been top of Netflix if everyone wasn’t watching an old man get beat up

Arcane is doing better than ever with Act Two now streaming on Netflix, garnering millions of views and placing League of Legends back into the international limelight. However, its dreams of being the top Netflix show have been trumped by the utterly embarrassing Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight.

According to Netflix’s own Top 10 charts, the Paul vs. Tyson fight was viewed by over 46 million people in the week between Nov. 11 and 17, overtaking Arcane season two by nearly 40 million views. The latest and final iteration of the League adaptation was number one until the Nov. 16 fight, and it would’ve stood its ground had anyone in their right mind ever considered blocking the bout from ever happening. Despite its nature and predictable result (Paul ended up winning the exhibition), the fight nonetheless managed to attract folks from all over the world who wished to see Iron Mike go at it one last time.

YouTubers might have forever tarnished the tradition of boxing. Image via Netflix

Despite not being officially first on the Netflix chart, Arcane season two is still the top-viewed series on the platform. The Paul vs. Tyson boxing match got more views, but it’s not a show, giving the final season of Arcane at least something to grasp. Arcane season one is also in the top 10 at the eighth position, showing just how popular and well-received the show is, unlike that so-called “fight.”

Season two has also received a perfect 100 percent score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, a rare occasion on its own, while also managing to score 95 percent from the audience as well, placing itself among the few shows (especially hosted by Netflix) on which both the audience and critics agree.

Once Netflix publishes its new chart, it’s highly likely that Arcane‘s second season will reclaim its former top spot (Act Three is also just around the corner) and hopefully we can continue with our lives, discussing the good things around us and forgetting that the fight ever happened.

