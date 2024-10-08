Which LoL champion says ‘Scalpel’?

It’s always a good day when the LoLdle quote is easy. And that day is not today. If you don’t know which League of Legends champion says this quote, you’re in luck because I do, and the answer is below.

Who says, ‘Scalpel’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 8 is, “Scalpel.” The League champion who says this line is Dr. Mundo.

It’s the Madman of Zaun! Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle.

Coming into today’s LoLdle, I really didn’t expect to know the answer. However, as soon as I read the clue, I immediately thought of Dr. Mundo because he’s a doctor. I considered putting in Kennen because of his doctor skin, but I decided against it. And I’m glad I didn’t, or else I wouldn’t have been able to one-shot today’s LoLdle.

Dr. Mundo’s quotes are all a little whacky, which is to be expected from a champion who was tortured at an Asylum and lost all of the memories of his past life. And this quote, “Scalpel,” is one of the many he says when attacking, which is quite often.

According to U.GG, the League stat tracking website, Dr. Mundo has a 5.0 percent pick rate and a 4.0 percent ban rate. But what’s exciting about this doctor is that he currently has a 53.58 percent win rate and is considered an S-plus champion. So, if you’re a top laner looking for another champion to take onto the Rift, Mundo is your guy.

Today’s LoLdle was pretty easy if you knew a little about the doctors of League. I hope tomorrow’s quote will be much more of a challenge.

