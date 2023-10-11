When does LoL’s 2024 preseason start?

League of Legends players have a lot to discover each fall, with the World Championship and the Preseason changes. But when does LoL preseason 2024 actually start?

Preseason generally features numerous changes to give a new breath to the game, with significant meta shifts involving the jungle, champions, and items.

This year is no exception, and the developer has started revealing a few of those changes as the 2023 World Championship kicks off.

Here is when the 2024 preseason will release in League of Legends, and everything we know about what it’ll bring.

When does League‘s 2024 preseason start?

Test servers (PBE) are welcoming Preseason changes. Image via Riot Games

Preseason 2024 is set to be introduced to League‘s test servers (PBE) on Nov. 20. Their introduction to live servers might be subject to further delay, however.

Meanwhile, players will be able to adjust their Season 13 rank until Jan. 3, 2024. The current season will be extended while successive changes are brought to test servers.

Contrary to previous years, players won’t get a rank reset for the preseason. Instead, they’ll go from Season 13 to 14 almost directly. They’ll only be one week of break, with the next one officially launching on Jan. 9, 2024, alongside Patch 14.1.

What we know about preseason 2024 changes

Splits have joined League this year, with two of them being planned for Season 13. The developer is now doubling down on that new format, as the next season will see the whole year split into three parts: January, May, and September 2024.

The first changes of preseason have already been rolled out on the test servers (PBE) since mid-September, so players can have an idea of what changes are coming with Season 14.

The jungle is a major target for Preseason changes, similar to previous years. The Smite use will be heavily adjusted, as well as camps. In addition, a K’Sante rework is rumored to be released in 2024, as well as major buffs and nerfs to starting items that could shape a new early-game meta.

Those adjustments aside, though, most of the preseason changes are still shrouded in mystery. League players will likely learn more about them in the coming weeks.

