Where to watch 2023 League of Legends World Championship in different languages

The League of Legends World Championship is, together with the Mid-Season Invitational, one of the two biggest international events where professional teams battle it out on a big stage for the chance to go down in history as an esports legend. By default, the program is streamed in English, but there are streams in other languages.

This year’s Worlds will take place from Oct. 10 to Nov. 19 in South Korea. The venues are in Seoul and Busan, and it will follow the Swiss format that will shake up the match schedule.

So, here’s how you can watch living legends fighting for the Summoner’s Cup at Worlds 2023 in different languages.

Where can you watch League 2023 Worlds in different languages?

English- Riot Games

French- OTP

German- Summoner’s Inn

Italian- PG Esports

Spanish- LvPes, TV Azteca Esports

LvPes

TV Azteca Esports

Polish- Polsat Games

Korean- Riot Games Korea, and Naver TV

Riot Games Korea

Naver TV

Portuguese- Riot Games Brazil

Hungarian- Esport1

Japanese- Riot Games Japan

Taiwanese- Riot Games Taiwan

Chinese

Riot Games Hong Kong

Tencent

bilibili

Douyu

Huya

Thai- Riot Games Thailand

Turkish- Riot Games Turkey

Vietnamese- VETV7 ESPORTS

Remember, Riot will have a ton of nifty rewards in stock for all avid pro play fans, so, don’t forget to connect your account to Twitch so that you can later show off those same rewards on Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss.

Worlds 2023 will begin on Oct. 10 with only two matches—one between Movistar R7 and PSG Talon, and another one being LOUD vs. GAM Esports. So, get ready because Worlds 2023 is coming!

