The huge excitement of the many preseason changes last cycle may have simmered down a little, but League of Legends Patch 13.21 still has plenty to offer when it comes to champion changes.

This League update is ramping up the balance changes as Riot Games looks to square things away ahead of 2024, with 18 champions in line for ability, stat, and even role tweaks. That breaks down to nine buffs, six nerfs, and three adjustments, should the developer’s early plans make it to live servers.

On top of that, two standout runes⁠—First Strike and Phase Rush⁠—and one pesky item (Hullbreaker) are also expected to see several changes.

Away from the Rift, the devs are also looking at the returning Nexus Blitz LTM, which is getting smaller changes as it settles in.

Finally, one of League’s more popular, heavily-coffee-themed skin sets is making a return for the first time in two years with four champion cosmetics, while a very slow arrival for the Coven package is also being added to the store.

Here are all the details on the League Patch 13.21 update.

When will League Patch 13.21 go live?

This update will go live on Wednesday, Oct. 25, with most changes (if not all, at this stage) expected to make it through the rigorous League PBE testing cycle and make it into the patch proper.

The last update in October will start staging in Australia⁠—which suits me quite nicely⁠—around 10am AEST before rolling out on major League servers through the day.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 1 : 1 4 : 4 2 : 5 1

Expect several hours of server downtime once the patch begins staging. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is officially set live.

What’s in League Patch 13.21?

Brand, Zyra lead jungle spellcasting revolution

The League developers have heralded their intent to push more ability-powered characters into the jungle champion pool and will be kick-starting the drive this update with sweeping changes (and buffs) for Brand and Zyra. These include damage and attack speed boosts for Brand and a heaping of damage and ability power spikes for Zyra across her Q and E plant abilities.

Outside these two more dramatic role pivots, the devs are also staying strong on keeping Morgana jungle with more buffs.

A blind Zyra Q over the wall is going to ruin my next game, isn’t it? Image via Riot Games

Lattes and potions for next skin releases

This League update may be a little skinnier than last time out when it comes to new cosmetics, but don’t worry: Riot is still dishing up some interesting variants, with more Cafe Cuties skins arriving this week.

Lulu, Jinx, Poppy, and Rumble are the lucky champions getting new versions of the fan-favorite skinline, while Syndra gets a Coven skin this patch.

Here are all the skins coming in this patch:

These skins will go live during the Patch 13.21 cycle.

There might not be a cuter little League skin. Image via Riot Games

I’ve put together all the early League notes for the Oct. 25 update below. Remember, until Riot releases the official patch, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still very much tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.21 early patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Bel’Veth

Hecarim

K’Sante

LeBlanc

Master Yi

Morgana (jungle)

Tahm Kench

Varus

Nerfs

Aurelion Sol

Briar

Caitlyn

Dr. Mundo

Jinx

Rammus

Adjustments

Brand (jungle)

Seraphine (support)

Zyra (jungle)

Items

Adjustments

Hullbreaker

Runes

Nerfs

First Strike

Phase Rush

Systems

Nexus Blitz

Gustwalker Hatchling, Mosstomper Seedling, and Scorchclaw Pup now enabled.

UI updated.

Reset all balance modifiers.

Ivern can damage monsters, and they can damage him.

General

Coming soon…

Bugfixes

Coming soon…

Skins

Cafe Cuties Jinx

Cafe Cuties Lulu

Cafe Cuties Poppy

Cafe Cuties Rumble

Coven Syndra

This article will be updated through the League patch cycle.

