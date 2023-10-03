The 2023 World Championship metagame is locked in, which means League of Legends Patch 13.20 gets to do the fun stuff⁠—reshuffle gameplay on Summoner’s Rift in preparation for Season 14.

This League update brings balance changes for eleven champions (five buffs and five nerfs) as well as a massive rework for K’Sante less than a year after his arrival. Four items and eleven runes are also being changed as Riot Games riffles around in every aspect of its flagship game.

Speaking of riffling, I’d get your energy ready for some pretty heavy reading; the League devs are also targeting several systems in this update, including death timers, dragon souls and bonuses, and how much gold destroying turrets gives.

Most of these changes have one objective, League balance boss Matt Leung-Harrison said on Oct. 2: “Tone back snowballing.”

Other neutral objectives like Herald and Baron are also being tweaked.

Finally, Riot is pulling out all stops in the skins department too, shipping new Coven, Old God, and Star Guardian variants. These arrive alongside the Worlds 2023 skin⁠ and another Neo PAX rerelease.

When will League Patch 13.20 go live?

This super-stuffed League update will go live on Wednesday, Oct. 11. There’s every possibility some of these expected changes get held in reserve considering how many we’re already playing around with, but most should make it through onto live servers once the release bell rings.

The first October update will start staging in Australia⁠—which suits me quite nicely⁠—around 10am AEST before rolling out on major League servers through the day.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 1 : 1 4 : 4 4 : 3 1

Expect several hours of server downtime once the patch begins staging. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is officially set live.

What’s in League Patch 13.20?

Preseason gates swing open with snowballing nerfs

Riot has been looking to limit how impactful early leads can be from the start of last year, and now after the 2023 League season began to slip back into old snowball-y habits, the devs are bringing down the hammer hard.

Jungle power (especially Smite and jungle pets), as well as Dragons, Rift Herald, Baron Nashor, every single jungle camp, experience, death timers, turret gold, minion rewards, and even nearly a dozen runes, are being hit in the whirlwind of changes, with Leung-Harrison admitting the snowballing issue has begun to spiral out of hand in recent updates.

This marks one of the biggest goals of the devs for the 2024 preseason, so expect to see similar changes across the next few patches too.

Nearly every neutral objective was hit in the anti-snowball changes. Image via Riot Games

Riot spring surprise K’Sante rework

Ahead of the champion’s first birthday, K’Sante is getting changes to his health, armor growth, passive, and his Ntofo Strikes, Path Maker, and All Out abilities as Riot struggles to find a sweet spot for their new bruiser.

Only his E ability has been left unscathed in the hunt to find out if he can really be balanced in ranked play.

These changes have been on the League PBE for some time and Riot seems happy with them, so they’re going to hit live servers.

The Pride of Nezumah has struggled to stay balanced since his arrival in late 2022. Image via Riot Games

Worlds, Neo PAX lead deluge of new skins

The first of the preseason-focused patch is certainly chockers with League gameplay changes, but the skins department hasn’t been forgotten⁠—in fact, it’s just as stuffed as the rest of the update.

This time around, 10 League champions will be getting new skins, including six new Coven variants (one Prestige included among them), an Old God release for Mordekaiser, and two more Star Guardian skins for Xayah and Rakan.

Renekton is also getting this year’s Worlds skin, which will go toward the South Korean event’s prizing, and a revamped Neo PAX Jax is hitting digital shelves too.

Talk about loaded up; I’m not sure which one to save for first!

Here are all the skins:

These skins will go live during the Patch 13.20 cycle.

Xayah and Rakan turn back to the Star Guardians in their new skins. Image via Riot Games

I’ve put together all the early League notes for the Oct. 11 update below. Remember, until Riot releases the official patch, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still very much tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.20 patch notes

Champions

Akshan

Nerfs coming…

Bel’Veth

Passive attack speed after spell cast reduced from 25-50 percent to 20-40 percent (based on level).

E damage reduction reduced from 70 percent to 50-70 percent, minimum damage per hit adjusted from 8-16 (plus six percent attack damage) to 7-11 (plus eight percent attack damage), on-hit and on-attack and spell effect modifiers increased from 6-24 percent to 8-32 percent (based on target’s missing health), damage can now critically strike.

R Void Remora health adjusted from 40-60 percent to 20-70 percent (based on minion’s maximum health).

Jax

Updated ability icons.

Complete visual update for all skins.

New splash artwork for Original Jax, The Mighty Jax, Vandal Jax, Angler Jax, PAX Jax, Jaximus, Temple Jax, and Nemesis Jax.

New voiceover.

Updated sound effects.

Catching a fish with Jax’s passive now grants one ability power for five seconds.

Passive now has five percent chance to catch a rare fish that grants 10 Gold and 10 ability power for five seconds.

Jinx

Health per level increased from 100 to 105.

Passive bonus attack speed on kill can now stack.

R cooldown reduced from 70-40 seconds to 75-55 seconds.

Kai’Sa

Nerfs coming…

K’Sante

Milio

E shield increased from 60-160 to 60-180, recharge time reduced from 18-14 to 17-13 seconds.

R ability power ratio increased from 30 to 50 percent.

Morgana

W ability power ratio increased from 14 to 17 percent, monster damage ratio increased from 155 to 165 percent.

E cooldown increased from 24-16 to 26-16 seconds.

R move speed increased from 5-55 percent toward enemies to 10-60 in all directions, stun duration increased from 1.5 flat to 1.5-2 seconds, damage increased from 150-300 (plus 70 percent ability power) to 175-325 (plus 80 percent ability power).

Quinn

Attack damage per level increased from 2.4 to 2.7.

Base health reduced from 603 to 565.

Base move speed reduced from 335 to 330.

Zed

W cooldown increased from 20-14 to 20-17 seconds.

Ziggs

Q collision radius increased from 150 to 180.

Items

Blighting Jewel

Buffs coming…

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Buffs coming…

Duskblade of Draktharr

Nerfs coming…

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Giant Slayer bonus damage reduced from 0-25 percent to 0-22 percent (based on max health difference).

Runes

Arcane Comet

Base damage increased from 30-100 to 30-130 (based on level).

Attack damage ratio reduced from 35 percent bonus attack damage to 10 percent bonus attack damage.

Ability power ratio reduced from 20 percent ability power to five percent ability power.

Conqueror

Adaptive force per stack reduced from 1.2-2.7 (based on level) bonus attack damage or 2-4.5 (based on level) ability power (adaptive) to 1.08-2.52 (based on level) bonus attack damage or 1.8-4.2 (based on level) ability power (adaptive).

Maximum adaptive forced reduced from 14.4−32.4 (based on level) bonus attack damage or 24−54 (based on level) ability power (adaptive) to 12.96−30.24 (based on level) bonus attack damage or 21.6−50.4 (based on level) ability power (adaptive).

Dark Harvest

Base damage increased from 20-60 to 20−80 (based on level).

Attack damage ratio reduced from 25 percent bonus attack damage to 10 percent bonus attack damage.

Ability power ratio reduced from 15 percent ability power to five percent ability power.

Electrocute

Base damage increased from 30-180 to 30−220 (based on level).

Attack damage ratio reduced from 40 percent bonus attack damage to 10 percent bonus attack damage.

Ability power ratio reduced from 25 percent ability power to five percent ability power.

First Strike

Bonus damage reduced from nine to eight percent.

Base heal increased from 10-100 to 10-140 (based on level).

Attack damage ratio reduced from 30 percent bonus attack damage to 10 percent bonus attack damage.

Ability power ratio reduced from 20 percent ability power to five percent ability power.

Lethal Tempo

Bonus attack speed per stack for melee champions changed from 10-15 percent (based on level) to 10-14 percent (based on level).

Maximum bonus attack speed for melee champions changed from 60-90 percent (based on level) to 60-84 percent (based on level).

Press the Attack

Base damage increased from 40-180 to 40−220 (based on level).

Damage amplifier reduced from 8-12 percent (based on level) to eight percent flat.

Summon Aery

Base damage increased from 10-40 to 10-50 (based on level).

Damage attack damage ratio reduced from 15 percent bonus attack damage to 10 bonus attack damage.

Damage ability power ratio reduced from 10 percent ability power to five percent ability power.

Base shield increased from 30-75 to 30-100 (based on level).

Shield attack damage ratio reduced from 35 percent bonus attack damage to 10 percent bonus attack damage.

Shield ability power ratio reduced from 22.5 to five percent ability power.

Taste of Blood

Base heal increased from 16-30 to 16-40 (based on level).

Attack damage ratio reduced from 15 percent bonus attack damage to 10 percent bonus attack damage.

Ability power ratio reduced from eight percent ability power to five percent ability power.

Waterwalking

Adaptive force increased from 3-18 (based on level) bonus attack damage or 5-30 (based on level) ability power (adaptive) to 7.8-18 (based on level) bonus attack damage or 13-30 (based on level) ability power (adaptive).

Bonus movement speed reduced from 25 to 10.

Systems

Respawn

Respawn timer reduced from 6/6/8/8/10/12/16/21/26/32.5/35/37.5/40/42.5/45/47.5/50/52.5 to 6/8/10/12/14/16/21/27.5/30/32.5/35/37.5/40/42.5/45/47.5/50/52.5 seconds.

Smite

Smite pet damage changed from 20-160 (based on level) to 40 at all levels.

Unleashed Smite champion and pet damage changed from 20-160 (based on level) to 40 at all levels, no longer triggers spell effects.

Primal Smite champion and pet damage changed from 20-160 (based on level) to 40 at all levels, secondary target monster damage increased from 50 percent to 100 percent, no longer grants 20 percent damage reduction to epic monsters while there are at least two or more allied champions within 1,300 units, no longer triggers spell effects with damage.

Jungle Pets

Mosstomper shield no longer grants 20 percent tenacity and slow resistance.

Gustwalker bonus move speed through bushes reduced from 45 percent to 30 percent, bonus move speed after killing large monsters reduced from 60 percent to 45 percent.

Scorchclaw burn no longer applied from damage that does not apply spell effects, with the exception of basic attacks.

Jungle camps

Will not affect first clear, camps in around half of all second clears will have 7-8 percent more health (generally encouraging junglers to recall to components to continue clearing).

Camps now scale plus five percent (plus 10 percent for buff camps) increased health per level (based on levels 11-18). Currently, camps no longer continue to scale after level 11.

Large Raptor base health increased (only affects first clear).

Slightly more experience in medium, small Krugs.

Scuttle Crab

Base health and health per level increased, gold and experience normalized to about a camp’s worth, lategame has more gold and experience.

Jungler Healing

Pet damage attack damage ratio reduced, ability power ratio reduced slightly, armor and magic resistance ratios increased substantially. Mathmatically champions taking one adaptive shard and one armor shard will feel no difference in first clear. Healing has a high-cap.

Heal from killing monsters changed to 12 percent missing health, monster attack damage lowered for mid and lategame.

Anti-Poaching

Camp armor and magic resist increased, jungle item increased monster damage increased equivalently (roughly 20 percent more health to non-junglers).

Minion Experience

Jungler minion experience changed from 40-75 percent (based on minutes 0-14) to 30-100 percent (based on minutes 0-20).

Turrets

Gold per plate reduced from 175 to 125 gold.

Rift Herald

First Herald gold reduced, second Herald unchanged.

Baron Nashor

Health increased.

Dragons

Cloud Dragon Soul

Bonus movement speed increased from 15 to 20 percent.

Hextech Dragon Soul

Base slow increased from 40/30 percent (melee/ranged) to 45/35 percent (melee/ranged).

Infernal Dragon Soul

Base damage increased from 80 to 100.

Mountain Dragon Soul

Base shield increased from 180 to 220.

Ocean Dragon Soul

Base heal increased from 130 to 150.

Base mana restore increased from 80 to 100.

Cloudbringer’s Grace

Bonus movement speed reduced from 7-28 percent (based on stacks) to 5-20 percent (based on stacks).

Slow resistance reduced from 7-28 percent (based on stacks) to 5-20 percent (based on stacks).

Hextech Prowess

Ability haste reduced from 7.5-30 to 5-20 (based on stacks).

Bonus attack speed reduced from 7.5-30 to 5-20 percent (based on stacks).

Infernal Might

Bonus attack damage and ability power reduced from 5-20 percent (based on stacks) to 3-12 percent (based on stacks).

Mountainous Vigor

Bonus resistances reduced from 8-32 percent (based on stacks) to 5-20 percent (based on stacks).

Oceanic Will

Health regeneration reduced from 2.5-10 percent (based on stacks) to 2-8 percent (based on stacks).

General

Coming soon…

Bugfixes

Coming soon…

Skins

Coven Akali

Coven Elise

Coven Syndra

Coven Nami

Coven Nilah

Old God Mordekaiser

Prestige Coven Akali

Redeemed Star Guardian Rakan

Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah

Worlds 2023 Renekton

Neo PAX Jax

About the author