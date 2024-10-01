Here are the early LoL Patch 14.20 patch notes

As we draw closer to the end of the year, each patch, like this upcoming Patch 14.20, brings us one step closer to the League of Legends Season 15 preseason.

In the last League patch, Riot Games focused heavily on overhauling all the end-game items and reworking K’Sante (again), Elise, and Tristana. In this patch, the developers are giving Teemo some much-needed visual updates. Who knows? Maybe these changes will make him more likable.

We will also see all-new Yasuo, Sivir, Gragas, Neeko, and Trundle skins hit the Rift from a mish-mash of Nightbringer, Anniversary, and LoL Player Days skin lines and major systems changes around runes and items.

Here’s everything coming to League in Patch 14.20.

When will LoL Patch 14.20 go live?

League Patch 14.20 will go live on Wednesday, Oct. 9, as confirmed by Riot’s official 2024 League patch schedule. When this update does arrive, it’ll roll out in stages throughout the major playing regions.

Here are the key patching times for Patch 14.20:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

As always, on update day, expect several hours of downtime. Ranked and casual matchmaking will be turned off across all League queues three hours before the update.

What’s in LoL Patch 14.20?

Teemo is set for a major visual and lore overhaul

He looks very different. Image via Riot Games

Teemo is one of those League champions who are either loved or hated. But, for those who enjoy playing The Swift Scout, according to the PBE patch notes, you’ll soon notice complete visual updates across all skins, all-new splash artworks for the base skin and six other Teemo skins, and adjustments to his remaining skins. That’s not all.

Teemo is set to receive new lore, updated sound effects, revamped ability icons, and even new voice-overs. So, it will be exciting to see what Riot has done to bring Teemo’s visuals in line with its current standards. And also what his new backstory will entail.

Join the League anniversary Player Days event

The Teemo-themed Sivir skin can be earned on Day Nine. Image via Riot Games

From Oct. 9-28, you can participate in the community LoL Player Days event to celebrate all things League. There are 10 total days of rewards you can unlock via anniversary-themed missions.

These rewards include the Anniversary Icon, Blue Essence, Orange Essence, Mythic Essence, the special Anniversary Sivir Skin (Anni-Sivir-sary), and the Sivir Anniversary Border and Icon. So, don’t forget to log in, participate in the anniversary missions, and get your freebies!

AD carry items need work due to ‘unexciting’ first item buys

Caitlyn is one of the ADCs taking Infinity Edge first. Image via Riot Games

The developers have noticed that the first item ADCs buy tends to be Infinity Edge because it’s one of the strongest options. However, as every ADC is buying it, it leaves little to the imagination and has made the first item pick quite boring.

So, the team is working on making changes so that other ADC items can become more viable and provide a better range of satisfying options for crit and non-crit builds.

Celebrate League with a new Nightbringer and 4 Commemorative skins

I need this Gragas skin. Image via Riot Games

Nothing beats new skins, and in this patch, you can purchase three Commemorative LoL Player Days skins, get a free Anniversary Sivir skin, or try your luck at getting the Genesis Nightbringer Yasuo skin. And yes, it looks as epic as it sounds.

Here are all five skins expected to land in League in this patch:

These skins will go live in the Patch 14.20 cycle.

LoL Patch 14.20 patch notes

Here are the official early League Patch 14.20 preview notes.

Champions

Anivia.

Aphelios.

Aurelion Sol.

Caitlyn.

Camille.

Corki.

Dr. Mundo.

Jhin.

Lee Sin.

Mordekaiser.

Pantheon.

Poppy.

Riven.

Shyvana.

Singed.

Sivir.

Skarner.

Swain.

Taric.

Tryndamere.

Udyr.

Veigar.

Xayah.

Yasuo.

Yone.

Yorick.

Items

ADC items (The Collector, Statikk Shiv, Blade of the Ruined King, and Kraken Slayer).

Armor items.

Liandry’s Torment.

Stormsurge.

Runes

Grasp of the Undying.

Nimbus Cloak.

Systems

Coming soon…

Bugfixes

Coming soon…

Skins

Cosplayer Neeko

Esports Fan Trundle

Music Fan Gragas

Ann-Sivir-sary

Genesis Nightbringer Yasuo

This article will be updated throughout the League patch cycle.

