Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
worlds 2024 make them believe
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Worlds 2024 – Swiss stage schedule, teams, and results

Only eight teams can make it to Paris.
Image of Jordan Marney
Jordan Marney
|

Published: Oct 2, 2024 06:26 am

The 2024 League of Legends World Championship Swiss stage is here! After an epic Play-in stage, Worlds kicks into high gear as the superstars come out to play, vying for a shot at the Summoners cup.

Recommended Videos

This year, 16 of the best LoL squads in the world will battle in Europe, concluding with the grand finals at the O2 Arena in London, England. The Swiss stage is brutal; one misstep and you could see yourself fighting for your lives before getting your feet firmly planted.

Here is everything you need to know about the Worlds 2024 Swiss stage.

Table of contents

LoL Worlds Swiss format and teams

Worlds 2024 Swiss bracket.
Which teams will be making it out of Swiss stage? Image via Riot Games

For many, the Swiss stage, formerly the group stage, for Worlds is the most exciting time of the year. Teams from across the globe, varying in playstyles and experience, battle for seeding in the bracket stage. This is where the most upsets happen. Last year, Swiss continued this tradition as we saw the likes of GAM knockout Team Liquid, and NRG take down G2 to make it to quarters. The possible matchups are endless.

Teams will compete in a Swiss system format. In round one, teams can’t be drawn against another team from the same region. Rounds two to five matches will be based on each team’s win-to-loss record. Each round is a best-of-one outside of qualification and elimination matches, with those being best-of-threes. Teams that reach three wins will advance, while teams with three losses will be eliminated.

Below is the list of teams competing in the Worlds 2024 Swiss stage.

QualificationTeam
LPL Summer (champion)Bilibili Gaming
LPL Championship pointsTop Esports
LPL Summer (runner up)Weibo Gaming
LPL Regional Finals (winner)LNG Esports
MSI ChampionGen.G
LCK Summer (champion)Hanwha Life Esports
LCK Regional Finals (winner)Dplus Kia
LCK Regional Finals (runner up)T1
LEC Season Finals (champion)G2 Esports
LEC Season Finals (runner up)Fnatic
Worlds 2024 Play-in (LEC 3rd seed)MAD Lions KOI
LCS Summer (champion)FlyQuest
LCS Summer (runner up)Team Liquid
Worlds 2024 Play-in (VCS 1st seed)GAM Esports
Worlds 2024 Play-in (CBLoL 1st seed)paiN Gaming
Worlds 2024 Play-in (PCS 1st seed)PSG Talon

These teams will now do battle in a grueling Swiss stage, where upsets will be made and hearts will be broken. Who will advance to the quarterfinals?

All matches for Worlds 2024 Swiss: Schedule and results

Moving to a Swiss format ensures every single match counts. There are no more “free” wins at Worlds and teams must get off to a strong start, otherwise, they could be facing a swift and early elimination from the tournament. One of the big adjustments from last year’s Swiss format is that teams can no longer play each other twice. Dplus Kia, for example, had to play KT Rolster twice en route to being eliminated from the competition. This year, Riot put a stop to that timeline.

Below is the exact schedule and results for the opening games of Worlds 2024 Swiss:

Thursday, Oct. 3

  • 7am CT: Bilibili Gaming vs MAD Lions KOI
  • 8am CT: Top Esports vs T1
  • 9am CT: Gen.G vs Weibo Gaming
  • 10 am CT: Fnatic vs Dplus Kia
  • 11am: CT: Team Liquid vs LNG
  • 12pm CT: Hanwha Life Esports vs PSG Talon
  • 1pm CT: FlyQuest vs GAM Esports
  • 2pm CT: G2 Esports vs paiN Gaming

These are some of the best opening matches you could ask for as a LoL Esports fan. You have Gen.G going up against one of the top LPL squads in Weibo. T1 has a shot at redemption after a shaky end to the year as they face Top Esports. Meanwhile, it’s a landmark moment for Brazil as they have a representative in the main event for the first time in the new format.

How to watch the Worlds 2024 Swiss: All streams

Worlds 2024 Swiss stage will be live-streamed from the official Riot Games YouTube and Twitch channels. If you missed any of the action, you can also catch the games spoiler-free on the official LoL Esports website.

Streams are also available in other languages: Check the Leaguepedia page for the tournament for the full list.

These games start the journey toward the bracket stage, where Riot will take Worlds back on the road starting in Paris for the quarter and semi-finals, rounding out the tournament at the O2 Arena on Nov. 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Jordan Marney
Jordan Marney
Freelance writer covering League of Legends, VALORANT, and more. Over five years in the industry with one of my biggest highlights getting to interview Faker at the 2022 LoL World Championship. You can reach out to me via X.
twitter