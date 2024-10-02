Worlds 2024 – Swiss stage schedule, teams, and results

The 2024 League of Legends World Championship Swiss stage is here! After an epic Play-in stage, Worlds kicks into high gear as the superstars come out to play, vying for a shot at the Summoners cup.

Recommended Videos

This year, 16 of the best LoL squads in the world will battle in Europe, concluding with the grand finals at the O2 Arena in London, England. The Swiss stage is brutal; one misstep and you could see yourself fighting for your lives before getting your feet firmly planted.

Here is everything you need to know about the Worlds 2024 Swiss stage.

Table of contents

LoL Worlds Swiss format and teams

Which teams will be making it out of Swiss stage? Image via Riot Games

For many, the Swiss stage, formerly the group stage, for Worlds is the most exciting time of the year. Teams from across the globe, varying in playstyles and experience, battle for seeding in the bracket stage. This is where the most upsets happen. Last year, Swiss continued this tradition as we saw the likes of GAM knockout Team Liquid, and NRG take down G2 to make it to quarters. The possible matchups are endless.

Teams will compete in a Swiss system format. In round one, teams can’t be drawn against another team from the same region. Rounds two to five matches will be based on each team’s win-to-loss record. Each round is a best-of-one outside of qualification and elimination matches, with those being best-of-threes. Teams that reach three wins will advance, while teams with three losses will be eliminated.

Below is the list of teams competing in the Worlds 2024 Swiss stage.

Qualification Team LPL Summer (champion) Bilibili Gaming LPL Championship points Top Esports LPL Summer (runner up) Weibo Gaming LPL Regional Finals (winner) LNG Esports MSI Champion Gen.G LCK Summer (champion) Hanwha Life Esports LCK Regional Finals (winner) Dplus Kia LCK Regional Finals (runner up) T1 LEC Season Finals (champion) G2 Esports LEC Season Finals (runner up) Fnatic Worlds 2024 Play-in (LEC 3rd seed) MAD Lions KOI LCS Summer (champion) FlyQuest LCS Summer (runner up) Team Liquid Worlds 2024 Play-in (VCS 1st seed) GAM Esports Worlds 2024 Play-in (CBLoL 1st seed) paiN Gaming Worlds 2024 Play-in (PCS 1st seed) PSG Talon

These teams will now do battle in a grueling Swiss stage, where upsets will be made and hearts will be broken. Who will advance to the quarterfinals?

All matches for Worlds 2024 Swiss: Schedule and results

Moving to a Swiss format ensures every single match counts. There are no more “free” wins at Worlds and teams must get off to a strong start, otherwise, they could be facing a swift and early elimination from the tournament. One of the big adjustments from last year’s Swiss format is that teams can no longer play each other twice. Dplus Kia, for example, had to play KT Rolster twice en route to being eliminated from the competition. This year, Riot put a stop to that timeline.

Below is the exact schedule and results for the opening games of Worlds 2024 Swiss:

Thursday, Oct. 3

7am CT: Bilibili Gaming vs MAD Lions KOI

8am CT: Top Esports vs T1

9am CT: Gen.G vs Weibo Gaming

10 am CT: Fnatic vs Dplus Kia

11am: CT: Team Liquid vs LNG

12pm CT: Hanwha Life Esports vs PSG Talon

1pm CT: FlyQuest vs GAM Esports

2pm CT: G2 Esports vs paiN Gaming

These are some of the best opening matches you could ask for as a LoL Esports fan. You have Gen.G going up against one of the top LPL squads in Weibo. T1 has a shot at redemption after a shaky end to the year as they face Top Esports. Meanwhile, it’s a landmark moment for Brazil as they have a representative in the main event for the first time in the new format.

How to watch the Worlds 2024 Swiss: All streams

Worlds 2024 Swiss stage will be live-streamed from the official Riot Games YouTube and Twitch channels. If you missed any of the action, you can also catch the games spoiler-free on the official LoL Esports website.

Streams are also available in other languages: Check the Leaguepedia page for the tournament for the full list.

These games start the journey toward the bracket stage, where Riot will take Worlds back on the road starting in Paris for the quarter and semi-finals, rounding out the tournament at the O2 Arena on Nov. 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy