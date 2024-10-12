Which LoL champion says ‘We must pull up our roots. Darkness corrupts the land’?

LoLdle quotes are always challenging and tricky, and the one from today is no different. So, here’s the correct answer to the Oct. 12 LoLdle quote.

Who says, ‘We must pull up our roots. Darkness corrupts the land’ in LoL?

Maokai is an exceptionally fun champion but not the best pick at the moment. Image via Riot Games

The LoLdle quote from Oct. 12 is the following one: “We must pull up our roots. Darkness corrupts the land,” and the League of Legends champion who says it is none other than Maokai. Similarly to the Oct. 10 quote, which featured Lux and was given away by references to “light,” we could have relatively easily figured out that it was Maokai today based on the word “roots.” We’ll see who the next LoLdle champion will be, but let’s hope it’ll be a quote that doesn’t give us such obvious references.

Maokai is, according to u.gg’s rankings, a B-tier support champion in games ranked at Emerald and above and has abysmally low pick and ban rates. With a 48.6 percent win rate, he isn’t at his best at the moment. He fares similarly poorly in the top and jungle roles with significantly fewer matches and play, which might signal that he is in dire need of a proper change and buff.

Maokai was last addressed by Riot in Patch 14.18, which saw his Bramble Smash damage reduced while the cooldown of Sapling Toss was increased. These two nerfs might have impacted his current state, keeping him below a 50 percent win rate.

