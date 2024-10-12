Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Yasuo surrounded by black smoke with a glowing sword for his Genesis Nightbringer skins
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘We must pull up our roots. Darkness corrupts the land’?

Here's the LoLdle quote answer for Oct. 12.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Oct 12, 2024 07:15 am

LoLdle quotes are always challenging and tricky, and the one from today is no different. So, here’s the correct answer to the Oct. 12 LoLdle quote.

Recommended Videos

Who says, ‘We must pull up our roots. Darkness corrupts the land’ in LoL?

maokai league of legends
Maokai is an exceptionally fun champion but not the best pick at the moment. Image via Riot Games

The LoLdle quote from Oct. 12 is the following one: “We must pull up our roots. Darkness corrupts the land,” and the League of Legends champion who says it is none other than Maokai. Similarly to the Oct. 10 quote, which featured Lux and was given away by references to “light,” we could have relatively easily figured out that it was Maokai today based on the word “roots.” We’ll see who the next LoLdle champion will be, but let’s hope it’ll be a quote that doesn’t give us such obvious references.

Maokai is, according to u.gg’s rankings, a B-tier support champion in games ranked at Emerald and above and has abysmally low pick and ban rates. With a 48.6 percent win rate, he isn’t at his best at the moment. He fares similarly poorly in the top and jungle roles with significantly fewer matches and play, which might signal that he is in dire need of a proper change and buff.

Maokai was last addressed by Riot in Patch 14.18, which saw his Bramble Smash damage reduced while the cooldown of Sapling Toss was increased. These two nerfs might have impacted his current state, keeping him below a 50 percent win rate.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.