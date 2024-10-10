Which LoL champion says ‘I’ve been hiding my light long enough’?

We’ve had some short yet challenging LoLdle quotes, and today’s will have you second-guessing whether you know this League of Legends champion. Either way, here’s the answer to the Oct. 10 LoLdle quote.

Recommended Videos

Who says, ‘I’ve been hiding my light long enough’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 10 is, “I’ve been hiding my light long enough.” The League champion who says this line is Lux.

It’s the Lady of Luminosity. Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle.

Yesterday’s Olaf quote stumped me, so I had no high hopes for today’s LoLdle. However, as soon as I read this quote, I knew who it was because of the word “light,” which could only apply to Lux, who wields light, or Senna, who wields both light and darkness. But Lux felt she had to hide her powers to avoid being killed and imprisoned and to protect her family’s status.

Lux is one of my go-to support champions because she’s easy to play and annoying to verse, and her Elementalist skin combinations are unique and captivating. So, I’ll often hear this quote, which is one she says for her first move.

According to U.GG, the League stat tracking website, support Lux has a 14.2 percent pick rate, a 15.3 percent ban rate, and a 50.69 percent win rate in Patch 14.20. Mid lane Lux has a 5.0 percent pick rate, 15.3 percent ban rate, and a whopping 52.33 percent win rate. Regardless of the lane, she appears to be performing quite well in this patch, which was only released on Oct. 9. So, if you’re after a new champion to take into the bot or mid-lanes, Lux is certainly worth trialling.

Hopefully, tomorrow’s LoLdle quote will be more of a challenge.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy