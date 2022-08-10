In League of Legends, support is probably the most underrated role, and possibly one of the hardest to master, especially for beginners.

To be called a great League support, players must do a lot. The position requires a ton of in-depth game knowledge, how and when to roam throughout the map, what are the best support champions for certain compositions, and more. The most important aspect of playing support is most likely communication, which is key when it comes to winning your lane with your partner.

Since League was released, a lot of different champions have been categorized and used as supports, both by the professional players and by the solo queue climbers. As of now, there are a few various types of champs who can be picked for the role, with some being easier to master than the others.

When you start playing League, picking easy supports is pivotal to understanding the mechanics and rules of the bot lane, roaming with your jungler, and most importantly, tools of other supports and AD carries.

Therefore, we picked the seven easiest support champions in the game who are perfect for you to start your journey in the game.

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

The Steam Golem is one of the most iconic champions in the game, who has been there from the start and hasn’t changed much since.

Blitzcrank is aggressive support whose job is to pick enemy carries out of their position, so your team can quickly eliminate them and gain an advantage ahead of major fights like those around dragons and Baron Nashor.

Besides his grab from his Q, he also possesses a knock-up and area of effect silence from his E and ultimate, respectively. Furthermore, with the extra speed he gets for a few seconds after launching his W, he can quickly catch up and grab fleeing enemies. If matched with an early game marksman, he’s ideal to learn.

There’s nothing complicated in his kit, and we advise you to pick him if you want to learn the fundamentals of the supporting role.

Lux

Image via Riot Games

Originally a mid-lane mage, Lux has shifted over to support in the last few years. The main reason behind that change is she’s just a really simple champion to play and a truly effective one in the support position due to a bunch of crowd control and damage from her abilities.

With an easy-to-land stun from Q and slow from E, she provides useful CC, which also deals a lot of damage. With a shield from W, Lux can sometimes save her teammate from dying, and her ultimate is a perfect poking and skirmish mechanic due to its low cooldown and high damage.

For League beginners, she’s a superb and easy-to-navigate pick.

Braum

Image via Riot Games

There are a few supports who fit basically in every League meta—and Braum is one of them. With his kit, he’s probably the best champion there is who can both protect your AD carry while providing a great engage and CC for the rest of the team.

In terms of looking for his allies, his W and E allow him to quickly jump to one of his teammates and protect them with the latter skill. His Q is amazing to slow down enemies, alongside his passive, which can make a big impact if you have allies by your side. And if slowing them down isn’t enough, you can always knock them up with your ultimate.

One of the easiest and fun to play supports out there.

Soraka

Image via Riot Games

In games, support champions usually come to mind when you think of characters who can heal and shield their allies. So far on this list, there hasn’t been any champ who specializes in healing, but Soraka’s about to change that.

Her Q and ultimate can elevate your teammate’s health bar from low percentages to 100 percent in a few seconds, making her a really useful asset on your squad. Besides that, she has two poking skills that can make the laning phase incredibly annoying for your enemies, so she’s useful in a number of ways.

On top of that, she’s one of the easiest champions to learn in the game, so newcomers to League shouldn’t have any problems playing her.

Lulu

Image via Riot Games

Next on the list, we have Lulu, another great utility support. Her kit is quite exceptional since she also has a small butterfly to aid her, which copies her abilities, shields allies, and attacks enemies.

Still, her kit has a lot of easy-to-use tools that will help you win.

Her Q can damage enemies and slows them if you manage to land the skill shot, which isn’t hard to do after a bit of practice. With Lulu’s W and E, you can either shield and strengthen your allies for a few seconds or weaken your enemies. Furthermore, her ultimate enlarges an ally of your choice, knocking up opponents around them, which produces the best results once used on a teammate who’s in the middle of a teamfight. All in all, Lulu is a definition of an easy-to-learn, fun-to-play support.

Leona

Image via Riot Games

Leona is yet another champion who provides amazing engage, protection, and crowd control tools. Her Q, E, and R can be used both aggressively for an explosive and effective engage, or defensively if one of your carries is caught out of position.

She’s also incredibly tanky, making her a pain in the neck for the enemies. In the end, once she engages, she’ll buy the rest of the team enough time to follow and will provide support from the back line. You will need to play a game or two to get to know her kit, but believe us, she’s worth the effort.

Nami

Image via Riot Games

To round up the list, we have Nami. She’s one of the most basic supports in League, with some great crowd control and healing. With her Q, players have the ability to lock down a champion or two for a few seconds in a bubble, making them easy to eliminate targets for the rest of their team.

Nami players have an even better tool to lock down opponents, though, with her ultimate. Her Tidal Wave, despite being easy to dodge, is perfect for disengaging or disrupting a middle of a teamfight. Last but not least, she has a heal for her allies, and also a great poking skill in the form of her E.

She’s simply a great choice for League beginners.