Riot tweaking League’s new chat box in upcoming patch after community feedback

Some League of Legends players aren’t a fan of the new chat box—and Riot is listening.

League gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter addressed the recent chat box changes today, explaining that “some polish” to the feature is coming in the next patch.

Some polish coming for the new chat box next patch

-Making it wider

-Better default positioning



Thanks for the feedback, the engine team is listening and responding. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 25, 2020

Scruffy says chat improvements include making it wider and giving it better default positioning.

The latest patch introduced chat box changes out of left field, making the box more narrow while maintaining large letters. Numerous fans complained about the adjustments on Reddit, calling it “unintuitive” and asking why it was even changed in the first place.

Twitch star Tyler1 even reacted to the feature during yesterday’s broadcast, hilariously yelling “what is this?” and asking Riot to “turn the chat back.”

Since the improvements won’t come for another couple of weeks, fans will have to be patient in the meantime.

