Riot hits Gwen, Sivir, and Master Yi with nerf hammer in Patch 12.13 hotfix

Master Yi, Gwen, and Sivir players didn’t get much of an opportunity to enjoy the new buffs the champions received in League of Legends Patch 12.13 since they were just hit with nerfs in a hotfix.

Riot has pushed a series of nerfs to the champions after their win rate shot up following Patch 12.13’s release on Wednesday, July 13. The nerfs primarily target base stats.

In the hotfix, Gwen had her base health decreased from 660 to 620, her passive’s healing from damage against champions reduced from 60 percent of damage dealt to 50 percent, and the cooldown of her ultimate increased from 100/90/80 to 120/100/80. Master Yi took some minor hits to his base attack damage and growth as well as the cooldown on his Alpha Strike (Q) and damage reduction of his Meditation (W). And Sivir received nerfs to the damage of her Boomerang Blade (Q) and the cooldown and mana cost of her Ricochet (W).

Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game balance designer for Riot, explained the hotfixes on social media. “In Master Yi’s case, we wanted to give him more optimizations to be more performant at highrr levels of play and then move power from his more statchecky elements after seeing how it landed. (though we overshoot),” he said.

“For Gwen and Sivir, the changelists were hard to predict and we’re following up accordingly after their strong launches,” Phroxzon added. He also underlined that the nerfs to the champs are “directionally good changes with just a lot of moving parts.”

Each of the champion’s win rates increased following the changes made in Patch 12.13. In the Diamond and above ranks, Sivir went up to a 52.74 percent win rate, according to LoLalytics.com. Meanwhile, Master Yi and Gwen immediately reached 50.55 and 50.42 percent after the patch went live.