Riot just dropped the schedule and location for every LoL esports tournament up to 2027

League of Legends fans now have a clear roadmap for every major international tournament through 2027. Riot Games has shared the full schedule and locations for MSI, Worlds, and its new First Stand events, which will feature stops in iconic and new locations from Korea to Brazil.

In the first dev blog of 2025, Riot detailed its plans for future tournaments. Starting with MSI 2025, which will bring the action to Vancouver, Canada, from June 27 to July 12, Riot is marking a much-anticipated return to North America’s west coast. For Worlds 2025, Riot is taking fans across China, with Play-Ins and the Swiss Stage in Beijing, quarterfinals and semifinals in Shanghai, and the finals in Chengdu.

But the real surprise comes with the announcement also covering two years beyond 2025.

Fans will have time to plan their journey in advance this time. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

In 2026, Brazil will finally welcome its inaugural international event for League by hosting the second iteration of the First Stand event. MSI will return to Korea that year while North America will host Worlds. For 2027, First Stand will move to Southeast Asia, MSI will return to Europe, and Worlds will return to Korea.

A few locations are also finally joining the roster of hosting cities for LoL esports events. Canada will finally host a major League international after a stop for Worlds 2022 was canceled due to logistical issues. Brazil will also host its first major international League event, underscoring Riot’s commitment to its growing Latin American fanbase following the establishment of LLA as a united region for the two Americas.

These additions reflect a broader push to bring LoL esports to new audiences and venues. So now, whether attending an event in their region or traveling abroad, fans have ample time to plan and save for what could be once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

